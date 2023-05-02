Attorneys for cop killer Markeith Loyd set to appeal conviction in Florida Supreme Court

Convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd will have his appeal heard before the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Oral arguments are set for 9 a.m. in Tallahassee.

Lloyd is trying to appeal his conviction and death sentence.

He was found guilty of the 2017 murder of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.

READ: Who is Markeith Loyd?

Loyd’s attorneys want a new trial and have said that he was not competent to be sentenced.

He was first convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child in 2019.

Loyd was sentenced to five consecutive life terms in that case.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.