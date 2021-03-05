Attorney's cross-examination of Mother Teresa highlighted

Mar. 4—Local defense attorney Tom Marsilio's storied cross-examination of Saint Teresa of Calcutta has been featured in an article in the current issue of the Pennsylvania Bar Association's "Pennsylvania Lawyer Magazine."

The Mountain Top criminal defense attorney said he submitted the article in response to a request by the magazine editor for attorney "war stories."

"I hold myself out as the only living attorney to have ever cross-examined a saint in a court of law," Marsilio said. "I haven't been able to disprove that."

The cross-examination took place in 1991 during the penalty phase of the capital murder trial against Steven Dunn, who brutally beat a 16-month-old baby to death after learning the child was not his son.

Marsilio, a U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, describes himself in the article as a "hard-charging young assistant district attorney" who was working to secure the death penalty for the killer.

Retired Judge Joseph M. Cosgrove, then working as Dunn's defense counsel, awed his colleagues during the penalty phase of the trial when he called Mother Teresa to testify by phone that Dunn did not deserve to die for the crime.

"You Americans believe in abortion and the death penalty and they are both wrong," she testified, according to Marsilio's retelling in the article.

"Well, Mother Teresa, this case has nothing to do with abortion, but, rather, it involves a brutal murder," Marsilio retorted.

Marsilio then proceeded to attack the credibility of the woman who went on to be sainted by the Catholic Church.

"Your honor," Marsilio said, "Mother Teresa was not present in court, since she testified by telephone. Therefore, your honor, you had no opportunity to observe her demeanor, and therefore, you could not adequately assess her credibility. Therefore her testimony should be stricken."

Dunn went on to receive a sentence of life in prison without parole — although he himself was later murdered, Marsilio said.

"The death penalty was, in fact, imposed in state prison by fellow inmates," he said.

The article concludes with Marsilio joking that he would be "forever damned to the fires of hell" because of his courtroom treatment of Mother Teresa.

"I saw Joe (Cosgrove) not long after that and he said he talked to Mother and she asked how I was doing," Marsilio said. "Joe said that 'Tom's good' and he told me that she was praying for me. So I think I'm going to avoid those fires of hell that I referred to in the last paragraph."

