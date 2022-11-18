Attorneys: Deal close in arson case

Nov. 18—CATLETTSBURG — The case of a Greenup County woman accused of attempting to set fire to a home in Ashland during a domestic dispute over the summer is close to a deal, attorneys have said.

Rachel S. Mitchell, 45, is facing charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree arson and two counts of wanton endangerment.

On Thursday, public defender Brian Hewlett told Judge John Vincent that he was "real close to an agreement" in the case.

Vincent set a hearing for Dec. 1 to see if they have it worked out.

Mitchell is accused of attempting to set fire to a home on Evans Street on June 9.