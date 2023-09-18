Attorneys for death row inmate file appeal

Sep. 18—Attorneys for an Oklahoma death row inmate have filed an appeal with a federal circuit court after a federal judge denied a stay for Thursday's execution.

Anthony Sanchez, 45, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for the 1996 death of 21-year-old Jewel Jean "Juli" Busken. Sanchez was convicted by a Cleveland County jury during a trial in 2006 after his DNA was found on a leotard belonging to Busken.

A federal judge declined to issue a stay in the execution on Sept. 13 after ordering Sanchez's previous counsel to turn over several boxes of material to the death row inmate's new counsel.

"The court has considerable doubt whether it has the authority to issue a stay of execution in the circumstances existing here," U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton wrote in his order. "There are no substantive issues remaining for resolution in this habeas case which is, apart from collateral matters, completed. Absent authorization from the Court of Appeals, no further request for relief can be entertained by this court and there has been no such authorization."

Eric Allen, Sanchez's current attorney, argues with the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals he does not know if any claims exist until he can go through the boxes of material and that there is not enough time for a thorough review before Thursday's execution.

"This court has found that no further claims exist," Allen wrote. "Respectfully, current counsel does not know that until he or someone in his employ goes through the boxes, some of which are still sealed, to determine what exists. These sealed boxes could contain information leading to a claim that provides relief."

Sanchez's previous counsel, Oklahoma-based attorneys Mark Barrett and Randy Coyne, withdrew as the death row inmate's counsel after Sanchez waived his right to a clemency hearing in July.

The state of Oklahoma in response to Allen's argument states Sanchez's conviction and sentence "are fully supported by the law and facts and that the burden of showing success on the merits have not been met.

"Petitioner is correct that execution is final," wrote Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Crabb. "However, his conviction and sentence are also final."

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied in April a motion for a new hearing in the case over arguments about the DNA and other factors. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond denied a request made by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R- Lane, to retest the DNA in the case.

Supporters of Sanchez completed a more than 120-mile trek on foot from McAlester to the Oklahoma Capitol last week to deliver a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt from Sanchez asking for a stay in his execution to allow his legal team time to look at the case.

A decision in the case was not available as of press time Monday.