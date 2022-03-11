Attorneys deliver closing arguments in Grayfox slaying trial

Port Huron Police and Michigan State Police investigate a suspicious death, which was later ruled a homicide, near the Blue Water River Walk and USNSCS Grayfox Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Port Huron. Attorneys gave their closing arguments during the trial for Reginald Grasty, who is accused of killing William Michael Orlow, 44, of Port Huron, on the Grayfox.

During closing arguments in Reginald Grasty's trial Friday, a St. Clair County prosecutor said William Michael Orlow, whose body was discovered on a retired Navy ship in June 2020, was a living, breathing person with feeling, emotion and potential.

"(Orlow's) life still had potential, and who knows who he could have become. But the fact is, that man took away that potential," St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Soderberg said, motioning to Grasty, "He murdered him. A most wicked murder."

Soderberg said Grasty is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, which means Grasty intended to kill Orlow with premeditation and deliberation. It can be concluded that Orlow was killed sometime between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17, 2020, on the Grayfox, which was docked in Port Huron at the time.

Soderberg said it can be concluded from the evidence that Grasty grabbed a knife from the ship's kitchen, walked down to the ship's sleeping area and stabbed Orlow multiple times. He then returned to the kitchen, grabbed a fireman's axe, and hit Orlow in the head, killing him.

The fact that Grasty took time to walk up and down the stairs and Orlow's defensive wounds – Orlow had more than 80 stab wounds on his arms, legs, back and head – prove premeditation and deliberation, Soderberg said.

"If (Grasty) wanted to have avoided this, he could have just turned around and gone back to his sleeping quarters," Soderberg said.

Soderberg said while the motive for the crime is not known, that unknown cannot be used to determined whether the defendant is guilty.

He told the jury DNA and blood evidence, as well as Capt. Jim Semerad's testimony, shows that Grasty and Orlow were the only two people involved in the alleged killing.

Soderberg said police found a garbage bag with a bloody blanket that contained Orlow's DNA in a dryer on the ship. Grasty's handprints and fingerprints were on the outside of the bag. The handle of an ax in the ship's kitchen contained Grasty's and Orlow's DNA, but the head only contained Orlow's DNA.

“There is a significant event in the ship. There is blood all over and there are only two people involved. One is dead and one sits right there," Soderberg said, motioning towards Grasty

Frederick Lepley, Grasty’s attorney, said the prosecutor’s case is based on circumstantial evidence. There are no eyewitness accounts to the actual crime, nor did anyone testify as to any disputes between Orlow and Grasty prior to Orlow’s death.

"You can't guess," he said. "Your job is to look at the evidence objectively. Guessing is not evidence."

Lepley said there are a lot of inconsistencies with Semerad’s testimony, such as the accuracy of the logbook used to establish a timeline, the question of whether water was available on the ship and why he didn't notice anything amiss if he was doing regular security checks on the ship in the six months between the homicide and the discovery of the body.

A body was found in a freezer aboard the USNSCS Grayfox Tuesday, June 23, 2020. After the investigation, the freezer removed by the ship's crew.

There is no evidence of premeditation, Lepley said.

"You got zero evidence about that. That's a complete guess," Lepley said. "Just because something that happened was violent and disturbing does not in any way mean that it was pre-planned."

The jury began deliberations at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The Port Huron Police Department responded to the Grayfox on June 23, 2020, after a dismembered body was found in a freezer on the ship. The death was ruled a homicide, and the victim was identified as 44-year-old Orlow of Port Huron.

Grasty was identified as a person of interest a month later and an arrest warrant was issued in December 2020.

Grasty, who was believed to be homeless, was arrested by the United States Marshals Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team on Jan. 19, 2021, near Jefferson and Conner Street in the city of Detroit, police have said.

