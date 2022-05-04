Attorneys deliver closing statements in Port Huron slaying trial

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Sparling delivers closing arguments during the jury trial for Dustin Tucker on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

While the attorneys at Dustin Tucker's jury trial agreed he killed a Port Huron woman, they disagreed on whether the killing was planned ahead of time.

Delivering his closing argument Wednesday, St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Sparling said Tucker is guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, alleging the killing was planned and deliberate.

Tucker told his girlfriend he intended to kill Danielle Smith, 28, in the days before the crime and invented an alibi of a guys' night party with his friends on May 28, 2021, Sparling told the jury.

Tucker went to Smith's home that night and strangled her for three minutes, causing her to lose consciousness, Sparling said.

"He didn't show up to that house accidentally. He didn't choke her for three minutes, as (St. Clair and Macomb counties medical examiner Dr. Daniel) Spitz said it'd take, accidentally. He didn't drag somebody down a flight of stairs to a basement accidentally. You don't go to get a gas can to burn this girl accidentally, and you don't come back and when she's still alive, slam her head on the concrete accidentally. It's purposeful, it's intentional and it's deliberate. And he did it," Sparling said, pointing at Tucker in the courtroom.

During the course of the killing, Tucker had amble time to reflect on his actions, Sparling said.

"He could have changed his mind after he knocked her unconscious the first time," Sparling said. "He could have changed his mind at any point up to the moment that he killed her."

Surveillance footage, physical crime scene evidence, Tucker's injuries and witness statements corroborate Tucker's own confession to police shortly after the crime, showing Tucker's intent to kill Smith, Sparling said.

Sparling said Tucker also committed second-degree arson when he put gas on a towel and wrapped it around Smith's body, lighting it on fire.

While a motive is not needed to prove first-degree premeditated murder, Sparling said the evidence shows that Tucker was angry about social media posts that Smith allegedly posted about Tucker. Sparling said Smith was in love with Tucker, which threatened his relationship with his girlfriend.

"I think you know why he murdered her," Sparling said. "It sounds simplistic, but because he's selfish. He used her. He abused her and he murdered Danielle Smith."

During Sparling's testimony, Smith's family sat in the front row. At one point, a family member put his face in his hands while another woman rubbed his back.

Defense attorney says killing was manslaughter

David Heyboer, Tucker's attorney, said the evidence does not show premeditation and deliberation needed for first-degree murder. Instead, Tucker is guilty of manslaughter.

David Heyboer, Dustin Tucker's attorney, delivered his closing argument during Tucker's trial Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The murder was not planned, as is evidenced by Tucker failing to bring a weapon to the home and having to go back to his home to get a gas can to burn her body, he said.

"What did he do in advance to plan this? He didn't do a thing. Why? Because there was no plan," Heyboer said. "He went there to unfortunately confront her."

Tucker went to the home to confront Smith about the social media posts, Heyboer said. Tucker said she came at him, and a struggle ensued, resulting in Tucker strangling her.

"The prosecutor says look at this pre-plan. Look at this premeditation. And my question is, where is it? There isn't any," Heyboer said. "This unfortunately is something that went terribly, horribly wrong."

Heyboer also asked the jury to find Tucker not guilty on the count of unlawful imprisonment. Spitz testified that Smith most likely died of strangulation, yet the prosecution claims she died in the basement after she had been strangled.

“She is already dead. It's tough to say it that way, but you can’t have an unlawful confinement of a person who is dead," Heyboer said.

Smith was not dead when Tucker dragged her to the basement, which shows he unlawfully imprisoned her, Sparling said. In the police interview, Tucker said Smith woke up in the basement and he slammed her head to the floor.

Even if she died upstairs, he still unlawfully imprisoned her by restraining her and choking her, Sparling said. Spitz also did not say she was only strangled once, Sparling added.

The jury will reconvene from lunch to deliberate at about 2:15 p.m.

Tucker is accused of killing Smith in her Port Huron home.

Tucker is charged with open murder, second-degree arson and unlawful imprisonment.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Smith was found dead on May 29, 2021, following a fire in a home in the 1800 block of Division Street.

Police later executed a search warrant at a home in Port Huron Township where Tucker lived before his arrest.

