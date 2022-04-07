Attorneys in Des Moines triple murder trial attack credibility of state's key witness

As trial began Wednesday in the alleged execution-style slayings of three Des Moines teens, attorney for the two defendants made it clear they will be challenging the credibility of a third defendant, who is testifying against the other two.

Daishawn Gills, 23, and Emmanuel Totaye Jr., 21, are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of robbery in the January 2020 shooting deaths of brothers DeVonte Swanks, 19, and Malachi Swanks, 16, and their friend Thayne Wright, 15.

If convicted, they face life in prison. Gills also faces attempted murder charges related to a drive-by shooting that occurred the following day, allegedly as he was evading police investigating the murders.

The third defendant, 18-year-old Leontreal Jones, is pleading guilty to robbery under a plea deal.

'He thought they might still be breathing'

At least 30 people, some of whom identified themselves as relatives of the victims, listened as Assistant Polk County Attorney Stephanie Cox laid out what investigators believe happened. She said Jones, Totaye and Gills had been hanging out with the Swanks and Wright at the Swank home on Jan. 30, 2020, and having attempted and failed another robbery earlier that day, the three decided to rob their hosts instead.

After forcing the Swanks and Wright to turn over electronics and other items, Totaye and Gills decided to kill the teens to prevent them from reporting the thefts, Cox said. Jones waited in the car outside and heard gunshots, then saw the other two come out carrying additional bags of stolen possessions as well as a handgun and a shotgun, she said.

"Totaye then remarked he thought they might still be breathing, so Gills went back to the residence armed with the shotgun," Cox said. "He came back to the car and the three drove away from the Swanks' residence, and as they drove, Gills commented that the shotgun didn't recoil as much as he thought it would, and he'd seen their brains all over the wall."

The bodies were discovered later that evening by the Swanks' father when he returned home. Investigators determined each of the teens had been shot from three to seven times in the head and torso. Investigators had previously reported that Wright had texted his girlfriend shortly before the shootings, saying he was afraid for his life.

Cox said police discovered game consoles and other items belonging to the victims in Totaye's and Gills' possession. She said Jones left Des Moines the following day and was arrested six months later in Illinois.

Defense focuses on informant's reliability

In their opening statements, attorneys for Gills and Totaye made clear they will be targeting Jones' credibility .

Amy Kepes, representing Gills, said repeatedly that Jones stands to benefit greatly from his cooperation with prosecutors. Under his deal with them, he will plead to two counts of robbery and likely face a sentence of up to 25 years, compared to a possible life sentence for murder.

"Leontreal Jones makes a deal with the prosecution that is worth more than any sum of money, and conveniently, Leontreal Jones is the only one who says he saw Daishawn Gills with those three young men right before they died," Kepes said.

Aside from Jones, who Kepes speculated "was possibly the sole perpetrator," the prosecution's case is much weaker, she said.

"The prosecution has a mountain to climb, and the guide they’ve chosen can’t get them to the top," she said.

Attorney Ben Bergmann, representing Totaye, also cast doubt on Jones, but pointed the finger toward Gills as well, saying there was "strong evidence Mr. Gills murdered these young men."

Bergmann said jurors should consider the fact that it took Jones two interviews to convince prosecutors to make a deal with him, which he said is "unheard of," adding that Jones' story has changed and cannot be trusted.

"Nobody’s really sure what performance he’s going to put on for you," Bergmann said. "And there’s no physical evidence to corroborate what he says."

Trial expected to last more than a week

Wednesday concluded with the prosecution putting its first witnesses on the stand, starting with the police officers dispatched after the 911 call.

Attorneys for both sides warned the jurors there will be a great deal of evidence in the case, some of it gruesome. The prosecution alone has more than 460 numbered exhibits, and both sides have said they expect the trial to last at least eight days.

Gills and Totaye repeatedly had unsuccessfully sought separate trials.

Totaye's attorneys in March sought a last-minute delay after alleging prosecutors had withheld evidence that two Polk County Jail inmates had claimed to hear incriminating statements from Totaye while he was in custody. Judge Jeanie Vaudt rejected that request as well, writing that Totaye could have told his own attorney about the conversations and, in any case, the state was not planning to use the jailhouse informant's testimony at trial.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

