Attorneys downtown hosting free legal clinic today

TechCrunch

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week we brought TechCrunch's own Rebecca Bellan onto the podcast to help us better understand Google's search-related antitrust case that is currently ongoing in the United States. There are a number of major legal cases involving tech giants and their in-market heft and behavior, from Google v. Epic to what’s going on in the EU and the U.S. government’s adtech-related suit against Google, but our focus is search.