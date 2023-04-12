Attorneys, family of Shanquella Robinson to speak Wednesday

The family of a woman killed while on vacation in Mexico plans to speak out again Wednesday afternoon.

Shanquella Robinson’s family said they met with government authorities recently about the investigation into her death.

The family has called on the state department and White House to intervene and plan to rally next month if that doesn’t happen.

Attorneys, family ask for federal help again in Shanquella Robinson case

Robinson was killed nearly six months ago in Cabo.

The people she traveled to Mexico with said Robinson died of alcohol poisoning.

However, an autopsy revealed that it was “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.”

Mexican authorities filed an arrest warrant but there have been no arrests.

Civil rights attorney Sue-Ann Robinson will join Robinson’s family to speak at 1:30 p.m. at a church in Charlotte.

SHANQUELLA ROBINSON CASE:

