Attorneys file appeal for Oklahoma death row inmate

Feb. 6—A spiritual adviser said an Oklahoma death row inmate is innocent of murdering a University of Oklahoma ballerina in 1996.

Dr. Rev. Jeff Hood said attorneys filed an appeal in Oklahoma's criminal appellate court for Anthony Sanchez because new evidence implicates the man's father.

"We believe Anthony Sanchez is innocent," Hood said.

"I don't believe that this is a situation that you just poke holes in or whatnot," he added. "I believe that this is a case of actual innocence."

Sanchez was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Jewel Jean "Juli" Busken. Court documents state Busken, of Benton, Arkansas, was a ballerina and recently finished her last semester at OU when she was abducted from her Norman apartment on Dec. 20, 1996.

Busken's body was found at Lake Stanley Draper in Norman with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head and she had been raped.

"It's an unbelievable tragedy," Hood said. "It's just so incredibly disturbing that this happened and I haven't heard from their family but I do want the Buskens to know that we are interested first and foremost in the truth."

DNA evidence identified Sanchez as a suspect nearly a decade later in 2004 before a Cleveland County jury convicted him and sentenced him to death in 2006.

Hood said he began working with death row inmates over the past year and his top priority with them, especially Sanchez, is the truth.

Attorney Greg Gardner said Hood contacted him about the case and relayed his belief that Sanchez was innocent.

"For him to actually believe it, I knew something was there," Gardner said.

Gardner said he reviewed case material, eye witness materials, and the initial suspect drawings look more like Sanchez's father, Glen.

An eye witness who helped police with sketches described the suspect as several years older than Busken, despite Sanchez being roughly three years younger than her at the time.

Story continues

"The sketch wasn't Anthony," Hood said. "It doesn't look like Anthony."

The latest petition states the car identified in the incident was not wiped down, with investigators finding 49 fingerprints — none of which matched Sanchez.

Hairs collected from the car were not reported to match Sanchez, the petition states.

Attorneys said a bullet found in the wall at Sanchez's home that matched the bullet used in the murder was also common at the time.

The petition states a person revealed the elder Sanchez confessed in July 2020 and in later months to killing Busken.

That person was too scared to discuss the confession with anyone while Glen Sanchez was still alive and came forward after his death in April 2022, the petition states.

Sanchez was originally scheduled to be executed Apr. 6 before Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals granted Attorney General Gentner Drummond's request for more time between executions.

OCCA set 60 days between executions and moved Sanchez's execution to Sept. 21.

"I believe we were that close to executing an innocent man without any of this evidence any of these facts ever coming about," Hood said. "That is a terrifying thing which speaks to again, the deficiencies in the criminal justice system, but particularly the deficiencies in the way that we are so quickly executing people."