Attorneys file clemency petition for death row inmate

Oct. 6—Attorneys filed a clemency petition for an Oklahoma death row inmate set to be executed next month.

Richard Fairchild, who is scheduled for execution on Nov. 17, was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1996 death of 3-year-old Adam Broomhall. His attorneys filed a clemency petition requesting Oklahoma's parole board recommend clemency for the man they claim suffers severe brain damage.

"Mr. Fairchild is now suffering from the effects of major mental illness, namely schizoaffective disorder, leaving him tortured with continued delusions," Oklahoma First Assistant Federal Public Defender Emma Rolls said in a press release. "His psychosis has been confirmed over the course of years by Oklahoma's Department of Corrections and often goes untreated. Mercy is now fitting."

Fairchild's clemency hearing is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 12.

The clemency petition lists a litany of reasons for the clemency request and states the judge and jury at Fairchild's trial were not made aware of several things leading to the child's death.

Fairchild suffered abuse as a child and his brain disease was accelerated with alcohol and substance abuse, the petition states.

Attorneys wrote Fairchild suffered significant brain damage from repeated head trauma when he was an amateur boxer.

The petition states the evidence of organic brain damage, which the nation's top court deems crucial in a death penalty case, was never explored and presented.

Attorneys wrote Fairchild's mental state deteriorated in his 26 years on death row to the point he "can no longer tell the difference between reality and delusions."

Psychiatrist Dr. John Smith examined Fairchild before his trial and reported he had "severe organic brain syndrome, acute and chronic in nature." The doctor wrote it was his opinion that Fairchild "did not formulate the intent to kill the boy," according to the petition.

Neuropsychologist Dr. Barry Crown also examined Fairchild on multiple occasions since 2002 and diagnosed him with a physically damaged brain.

Medical records also show a list of brain traumas Fairchild suffered, the petition states.

Fairchild's counsel at trial failed to present information due in part to substance abuse that resulted in the attorney's suspension from practice years later, defense attorneys wrote.

Oklahoma's parole board is also scheduled for clemency hearings for John Hanson at 9 a.m. Nov. 9, Richard Glossip at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9, and Scott Eizember at 9 a.m. Dec. 7.

