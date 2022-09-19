Attorneys file clemency petition for Oklahoma death row inmate

Sep. 19—Attorneys for an Oklahoma death row inmate filed a clemency petition while a competency case continues.

Benjamin Cole, 59, was sentenced to death in the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter in Rogers County and is scheduled to be executed Oct. 20.

Public defenders await a Pittsburg County judge's order Sept. 30 on whether to set a competency trial — but a clemency hearing is also set for 9 a.m. Sept. 27.

Cole was playing a video game in December 2002 when his infant daughter started crying before he paused the game, pulled her feet backward to the point of breaking her spine, then started his game again, according to court records.

Case files state the child turned blue and foamed at the mouth, leading her mother to ask what was wrong and Cole denying any problem. The child died at the hospital.

Attorneys request the board and Gov. Kevin Stitt grant Cole clemency — with court filings showing many similar competency challenges brought in Cole's case in 2015 before Oklahoma's moratorium on executions.

Oklahoma's parole board previously voted 3-2 to deny him clemency in August 2015 after attorneys and a doctor described Cole's mental state as declining and saying he could barely communicate.

Court records show Cole would crawl on the floor and refuse to talk with attorneys or doctors during visits. An assistant attorney general argued those were choices Cole made and not a sign of insanity.

Prosecutors argued the warden and staff members at OSP stated Cole acknowledged his execution date and signed paperwork.

Cole declined to appear for the 2015 clemency hearing — but he appeared in a competency hearing later that month and answered few questions. Cole told a judge he was being executed to "Go home to be with Jesus," according to reports at the time, before a jury found him competent to proceed.

Attorneys maintain Cole is not a threat to anyone if his sentence were commuted to life in prison without parole — describing him as a frail man "with a damaged and deteriorating brain, suffering from progressive and severe mental illness who poses no threat to anyone in any way."

An evidentiary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 30 in the competency case with petitioners to call two witnesses: Cole and OSP Warden Jim Farris. Hogan ordered other witnesses to be submitted by reports.

His attorneys describe Cole's mental capacity to consult with his counsel and participate in his defense as "nonexistent and challenged since the inception of this case." They wrote Cole exhibited detached and incongruent behavior, an MRI showed a lesion on his brain, doctors diagnosed him with schizophrenia, and more.

A clemency hearing for Cole before the state's parole board is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 27.

Oklahoma law requires clemency hearings for death row inmates to be scheduled 21 calendar days before the scheduled execution date.

Each inmate is allowed 20 minutes to speak to the board. The victims' families also receive 20 minutes to speak.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys then each get 40 minutes to address the board with the option to reserve time for rebuttals.

Board members will then vote. If the board votes in favor of clemency, the decision will go to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who can then either accept or deny the decision made by the board.

