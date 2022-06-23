Attorneys for former police officer Aaron Dean argue judge is biased in recusal hearing

On the day the murder trial of a former police officer who shot a woman in her Fort Worth home was set to begin, the name of the defendant — Aaron Dean — was scarcely mentioned. The name of the woman he fatally shot, Atatiana Jefferson, was not said at all.

Instead, a hearing Thursday is focused on whether the judge who has overseen two years worth of court proceedings should be removed from the case.

At 9 a.m., the courtroom was filled with reporters, Jefferson’s relatives, activists and other spectators. Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sat in the back row.

Atatiana Jefferson’s family comes into the courtroom for a recusal hearing on Judge David Hagerman’s status in the Aaron Dean case Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Fort Worth.

Last week, Dean’s defense attorneys filed a motion for Judge David Hagerman to be removed from the capital murder case. In the motion, attorneys Bob Gill and Miles Brissette said Hagerman has shown he is biased against them and has been aggressive during proceedings.

The defense plans to call 11 witnesses to support its arguments that Hagerman has been unreasonable and that his demeanor suggests the judge will not be objective during a trial.

With the first few witnesses called Thursday morning, Gill focused on Hagerman’s refusal to move the trial — which was set to start on June 23 — to honor Gill’s vacation request.

Prosecuting attorney Dale Smith pushed back on this premise, pointing out Hagerman has granted multiple motions from defense attorneys to move the trial to suit their schedules and case readiness.

In a June 3 hearing, Hagerman appeared frustrated with the proceedings, which focused on Gill’s motion to resolve scheduling conflicts. Gill had previously filed a vacation request , and he argued with Hagerman that the Dean trial would not be completed by that time. Hagerman asked if Gill was filling a motion for continuance, and Gill said he was not. Gill — who is a former judge — and Hagerman went back and forth throughout the June 3 hearing.

Defense attorney Bob Gill sits in the hallway before a recusal hearing on Judge David Hagerman’s status in the Aaron Dean case Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Fort Worth.

Hagerman did not technically deny Gill’s vacation request, nor did he explicitly say Gill would not be able to go on vacation. When Gill asked about his formal vacation request during the June 3 hearing, Hagerman said the court would figure out the conflict at the time of Gill’s vacation, and would work through weekends to get the case done swiftly. Gill seemed skeptical the trial would be wrapped up by then.

Rose Anna Salinas, a former president and current board member with the Tarrant County Criminal Defense Association, was one of the witnesses called Thursday morning. Salinas said she attended the June 3 hearing after she heard concerns about Hagerman potentially not following local rules. She said she was “shocked” by Hagerman’s tone and his “extremely hostile” attitude toward the defense attorneys.

“I could see the bias, I could feel the bias,” Salinas said.

Salinas said she believes Hagerman’s antagonism toward the defense could “lead a jury to believe that he wants a conviction, that he is the third prosecutor in this courtroom.”

Salinas said her primary interest is not in the Dean case, but instead is in the interest of a judge potentially being biased and hostile toward defense attorneys.

The first witness, defense attorney Don Carter, said he attended the June 3 hearing at Gill’s request. On the stand Thursday, Carter said Hagerman appeared biased against Dean’s defense attorneys.

“I hate to use the term bullying,” Carter said, “but It was like ‘sit down, shut up, we’re going to have this case on this day.’”

Smith questioned Carter, who has been an attorney in Tarrant County since 1972, about whether he was personally interested in the June 3 hearing because he may be concerned about his own future vacation time being honored by judges.

“If one judge ignored vacation letters, it might happen to you?” Smith said him.

“Exactly,” Carter replied.

Hagerman has moved the trial three times previously — twice to grant motions of continuance from the defense. The trial was also delayed in January because defense attorney Jim Lane is seriously ill and could not participate in the case.

James Smith holds up a sign supporting justice for Atatiana Jefferson as a recusal hearing is happening on Judge David Hagerman’s status in the Aaron Dean case Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Fort Worth. Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is awaiting trial on a murder charge in the October 2019 shooting that killed Jefferson.

Gill questioned a second witness, Fort Worth attorney Mark Daniel, about the rules surrounding vacation time. Daniel said local rules allow attorneys to take vacation if they have put in a formal request, as Gill did, and he had never known a judge to defy those rules. Daniel said the news spread through the Tarrant County courthouse “like wildfire” that a vacation request might not be honored.

Prosecuting attorney Ashlea Deener questioned Daniel about his additional knowledge of the case, and implied all the information he has received about the case has come from Gill. She pointed out Carter did not know for a fact that Hagerman would not have allowed Gill to go on vacation, and he did not know what rulings Hagerman has made throughout the rest of the case.

“No personal knowledge about this topic?” she asked.

“No ma’am,” Carter said.

At 10:50 am, the court took a 15-minute break.

This is a developing story.