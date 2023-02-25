Attorneys hope to get more time to prepare convicted cop killer's re-sentencing trial

Feb. 25—JEFFERSON — Attorneys appointed to represent convicted cop killer Odraye Jones will file a motion next week to establish a new date for his re-sentencing trial, now slated for April 3.

The motion was one of the issues discussed Friday afternoon during a status conference on the case.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder presided over the hearing, the third in the process of a new sentencing.

Jones, now 46, was sentenced to death in 1998 by an Ashtabula County jury, but in 2022 that sentence was revoked by an appellate court, which found that the testimony of a clinical psychologist was racist and should have been challenged by Jones' attorneys during the penalty phase of his trial.

The appellate court determined the conviction still stands but Jones has the right to a new sentencing trial — to be held within 180 days, which falls on May 16.

One of Jones' three defense attorneys, John B. Juhasz Jr., said it's impossible to prepare a 25-year-old case in such a short time. He said he will file a continuance by the end of next week.

Both sides previously agreed they expect the trial alone to take a month.

Schroeder also addressed the issue of jury questionnaires.

Ashtabula County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa turned in her questions, while Juhasz said he brought one with him to give the judge after the hearing.

The judge also reminded defense attorneys and prosecutors of a gag order, preventing them from talking to the media.

Jones, who's made it clear he wants to represent himself, was quiet throughout most of Friday's hearing until the subject of his attorneys and a competency hearing came up.

"I am not represented by counsel — it's my right," he said. "You are violating my right to represent myself."

Schroeder reminded Jones not to speak out in court and that the matter of his competency had to be addressed before a decision could be made on whether he can represent himself.

Story continues

Jones called the competency exam "frivolous."

"No way am I incompetent," he said. "I am the defendant and they're not my lawyers."

Juhasz got up from his seat and tried to talk to Jones, who said, "Get the f- — away from me."

Juhasz said, "That didn't go well," and sat back down.

Jones, who changed his name to Malik Allah U Akbar while in prison, was transferred at the end of January from the Ohio State penitentiary in Youngstown to the Ashtabula County Jail to begin the re-sentencing process.

As in previous hearings, Ashtabula City police officers and Glover's widow, Marianne Glover Waldman, and her son, Sean, filled the courtroom for solidarity for their fallen fellow officer, husband and father.

Two members of the Jones family also attended the hearing.

The next status conference set for 1:30 p.m. on March 13.