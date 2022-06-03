Attorneys, judge argue over schedule conflicts in ex-Fort Worth officer’s murder trial

A Tarrant County judge heard a motion Friday to resolve scheduling conflicts in the murder trial of the former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home in 2019.

Attorneys for former officer Aaron Dean filed a motion May 16 seeking to resolve scheduling conflicts they said they have. The murder case previously has seen multiple delays and rescheduling. The trial is scheduled to begin June 23 after jury selection, which is set to start June 21.

Dean’s attorneys, Robert Gill and Miles Brissette, argued with Judge David Hagerman at Friday’s hearing. Hagerman said there was no official motion for a continuance for him to rule on.

Gill said because he filed for vacation time from June 29 to July 1, the current schedule will violate local rules that allow him to take that vacation time.

“The court is expecting you to be ready for jury selection on the 21st,” Hagerman replied.

“What’s going to happen on June 29 when I am supposed to be on vacation?” Gill asked.

“That’s not before the court today,” Hagerman said.

Gill said the defense would be filing an official motion for continuance. In response, Hagerman set another hearing for June 13 at 2 p.m.

Brissette also asked Hagerman for the court to take action against Lee Merritt, the Dallas-based attorney representing Jefferson’s family in a civil suit. Merritt spoke with reporters outside a hearing in May, which Dean’s attorneys argue violates the court’s gag order on the case. Brissette said Merritt was ordered by the court to share his contact information with Dean’s attorneys but has not done so, and said Merritt has “thumbed his nose at the court repeatedly.”

Bristte requested that Merritt — who was at the hearing Friday — be placed into custody for a show cause hearing to determine if Merritt is in contempt of court. Hagerman said the show cause hearing would be scheduled and asked Merritt to comply with court orders and give his contact information to Dean’s attorneys. Merritt approached the judge and read out his contact information for the attorneys. He was not taken into custody.