Attorneys for Ken Paxton file new motions in advance of impeachment trial

Jul. 26—AUSTIN — Attorneys for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed motions Tuesday to halt aspects of the impeachment trial.

The Texas House of Representatives impeached Paxton in May accusing him of 20 acts of wrongdoing including bribery, abuse of official capacity, conspiracy, retaliation, misuse of information and other charges. His trial in the Texas Senate is scheduled to begin Sept. 5.

"We have filed a motion to quash and a request for a bill of particulars asking the Texas Senate to order the House to produce information consistent with the law and Senate rules," said Paxton's attorney Tony Buzbee in a statement.

The motion to quash alleges that the articles of impeachment failed to state the manner and means by which Paxton committed an impeachable offense, "depriving him of the constitutionally required notice sufficient to prepare his defense."

In this motion, the defense is asking the court to dismiss the articles of impeachment and order the House to produce a new charging document they said is consistent with the Senate rules.

The defense also requests that instead of the House amending the articles, it should provide a bill of particulars, which provides detailed statements of the charges.

Buzbee said this is necessary as the articles of impeachment are "fatally deficient" and "contrary to clear constitutional mandates."

"None of the articles provide (Paxton) with constitutionally adequate notice of the charges, and forcing him to proceed on any of these articles will violate the Texas Constitution and Texas law," Buzbee said.

Buzbee's media statements come despite Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issuing a gag order on those involved in the case earlier this month. Patrick is presiding over the trial in the Senate.

Specifically, the gag order states that attorneys involved in the trial "shall not make or authorize the making of any statements."

Anyone who violates the order is subject to being held in contempt of court, which is punishable by up to six months in county jail and a fine not to exceed $500, it states.

Patrick's office did not immediately respond to the question of whether Buzbee's statements qualified as a violation of the order.

Pre-trial motions are due Aug. 5 and answers to pre-trial motions are due Aug. 15. Paxton's impending impeachment trial is the first of a statewide official since 1917.