Attorneys for Lexington mom charged in children’s deaths say ‘systemic failure’ occurred

Attorneys for Nikki James, the Lexington woman accused of stabbing and killing her two children last month, say the family members were “victims of a clear systemic failure.”

James, 43, was charged with two counts of murder - domestic violence in the deaths of Skyler Williams, 5, and Deon Williams, 13. The children were allegedly stabbed to death, according to court testimony in the case.

James’ attorneys, Bonnie Potter and Sarah Langer, said in a statement to the Herald-Leader that they were focusing on James’ “serious mental health needs” and wanted to get her proper treatment while she was incarcerated. The attorneys said James’ family hopes she’ll be provided with suitable treatment while she’s detained.

“The deaths of Deon and Skyler Williams are an undeniable tragedy,” James’ attorneys said in a statement. “Nikki James, Deon, and Skyler are the victims of a clear systemic failure.”

The attorneys said they “ask for transparency from our governmental bodies” as the investigation moves forward.

“We only hope to discover the truth, represent Ms. James well, and ensure that the families of our community are given resources and support in the light of the heartbreaking loss of Deon and Skyler,” James’ attorneys said.

Potter and Langer didn’t immediately provide additional comment Thursday, but local NAACP leaders have recently questioned whether or not more concern should’ve been shown over James’ mental health prior to the alleged stabbing.

Lexington NAACP asks more questions about police response

The Lexington-Fayette County branch of the NAACP again questioned the Lexington Police Department’s response to the incident and whether the deaths of the two children could have been prevented.

The local NAACP branch previously asked the mayor and Lexington council to conduct an investigation into how police responded when they were called for a welfare check at James’ apartment the day before the alleged stabbings.

In a news release Thursday, the NAACP asked additional questions of the city regarding the incident. The NAACP asked what information about James’ mental health had been communicated to police when they made visits to the home.

The NAACP also asked what was shared about James’ mental health and her children’s welfare that caused the police to not seek treatment for James or contact child services. The NAACP also asked if law enforcement denied James access to attorneys during her time in the hospital after the deadly incident.

In response to the recent questions from the NAACP, Susan Straub, a spokesperson for Mayor Linda Gorton, said the mayor’s office is limited in speaking about the case because it’s an open investigation.

Straub also said there’s already an established method for raising concerns about policing policies.

“The Mayor is happy to meet with the President of the NAACP,” Straub said.

James was arrested in May after police responded to her apartment building to find her covered in blood, according to court testimony. Her children, Skyler and Deon, were inside the apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office after being transported to a hospital, police and the coroner said.

James’ case was sent to a grand jury last month. If indicted, she’ll appear in Fayette Circuit Court. She’s currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center and cannot post bond.