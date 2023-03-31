Attorneys look to stop execution of man who murdered Flagler County couple in 1989

The Florida Attorney General’s office weighed in on a scheduled execution for a man that murdered a Flagler County couple in 1989.

This week, lawyers for Louis Gaskin filed a motion for a stay-of-execution.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Gaskin about two weeks ago.

However, Gaskin’s attorneys said the jury didn’t hear evidence about his mental illness before recommending a death sentence.

The attorney general’s office urged the Florida Supreme Court to reject that request.

