Attorneys for man accused of killing Daytona Beach officer want records on who donated to his family

Attorneys for a man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer want records on who donated to his family.

Investigators said Orthal Wallace shot and killed Officer Jason Raynor during a traffic stop last year.

New court records show Wallace’s defense team wants GoFundMe to hand over the location of the people who donated.

People pitched in more than $388,000 to Raynor’s family through the website.

