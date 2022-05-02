Attorneys for man accused in Kroger gas station murder reviewing ‘mountain of evidence’

A former security guard charged with killing a man at Kroger fuel station last year appeared in court Monday morning.

Gregory Livingston is charged with killing Alvin Motley in August 2021 after police say the two exchanged words.

Memphis Police said they responded to the Kroger fuel center in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue for a shooting, where Livingston told them he had shot a man.

A witness said that Motley and Livingston had a verbal altercation about the volume of the music coming from Motley’s car.

Kroger surveillance footage showed Motley holding a beer can and cigarette in his hand as he approached Livingston.

Livingston was indicted and charged with first-degree murder.

Attorneys representing Livingston are still reviewing what they call a ‘mountain of evidence’ to review.

They said most of it is video evidence from the night of the shooting.

Attorney Leslie Ballin said after combing the discovery, a trial date may still be far away as courts attempt to catch up from the pandemic.

Livingston’s appearance in court Monday wasn’t long at all, but Ballin said it still was very important as the process continues.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Wierich recused her office from the case in August because an investigator with DA’s office worked for the same security company as Livingston.

A prosecutor from Davidson County is prosecuting the case.

Livingston will be back in court July 5, along with his attorneys Ballin and Steve Fareese.

