Attorneys need more time in manslaughter case

Aug. 11—CATLETTSBURG — A West Virginia woman accused of possessing drugs that resulted in the death of a toddler in her custody will see her case postponed.

Public defenders said on Friday that due to recent staff changes within the Department of Public Advocacy, additional time was needed for new counsel to catch up on the extensive discovery pertaining to Brittney Lynn Copodonna, 34, of Ona.

Copodonna is charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment and drug possession after a 2-year-old boy died by ingesting fentanyl, according to previous reports.

Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond previously said it was the youngest overdose death in the county.

During Copodonna's arraignment, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn called the death of the boy "inexcusable."

A plea offer was extended to Copodonna in June, but according to former Public Defender Caleb Hurt, it was not one she was willing to accept.

Copodonna will reappear for a pre-trial conference in Boyd County Circuit Court at a later date.

