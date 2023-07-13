Attorneys say no deal reached in case of Lecompte mom accused of killing baby boy

The prosecution and defense in the case of Shadiamond Thompson, a Lecompte mother accused of killing her infant son in October 2021, have not been able to reach a deal in the case.

Shadiamond Pearl Thompson, 26, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of her 2-month-old son, identified only as K.W. in court records. She was set for a pretrial hearing on Thursday, but it was continued until Oct. 11 after a joint motion from Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall and defense attorney Ed Tarpley Jr.

Thompson was arrested Oct. 12, 2021, on a charge of first-degree murder after the baby's death five days earlier. Before her indictment in February 2022, Tarpley filed a motion to see if there was enough evidence to proceed with the case.

In that hearing Jan. 6, 2022, testimony revealed Thompson told Lecompte Police Department officers that her oldest child, then 5, threw the baby through a window in their Walnut Street home. She said she'd found the baby hanging on a hurricane fence outside.

It was the second time that day that officers had been to Thompson's home, according to testimony. About 10 minutes before two 911 calls were received about the baby, officers had left the home after returning her two other children home. The boys, 3 and 5, had been found naked on the street near their home.

Neither spoke, but they led officers to their home. After Thompson identified her sons, the officers left. Then came the 911 calls. One came from a neighbor, who said Thompson was pacing outside the home while holding the baby.

She could be heard saying, "Why would he do this?," according to testimony.

Tarpley spoke about how Thompson was raising her three sons while working to support them without having any transportation. She relied on family members to get her back and forth to her job at St. Mary's Residential Training School.

The day of her son's death, she had just returned from working a double shift.

While at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Thompson gave a statement to officers that implicated her oldest son, who was nonverbal and autistic, according to testimony. But Rapides Parish Sheriff's Detective Cainan Baker, who was the lead detective in the joint investigation, testified a doctor said there was "no way" the infant's injuries were caused by another child.

Although a final autopsy report wasn't available for that hearing, Baker testified the autopsy found the baby had multiple skull fractures, four broken ribs on his right side, severe hemorrhaging in his eyes and blood in his spinal cord.

He said the boy died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators did plan to research whether the family had a history of any type of brittle bone disease after Thompson's father testified about a family member with "weak bones."

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard ruled there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

At that same hearing, Beard ruled on another defense motion and reduced Thompson's bail from $500,000 to $50,000. After her indictment, he issued an order that kept it at the lower amount.

She was released from jail on Feb. 8, 2022, and was arraigned the next month. No trial date has been set.

