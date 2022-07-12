Attorneys make opening statements in Boulder murder trial

Jul. 12—Attorneys made their opening arguments in a Boulder stabbing trial Tuesday, with defense attorneys calling the case self-defense and prosecutors asking jurors for a murder conviction.

Robert Hicks, 31, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Curtis Stringe, 34, of Boulder. Hicks is also facing one misdemeanor count of third-degree assault.

Jury selection in the case began Monday and concluded with Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra swearing in a jury at the end of the day for the eight-day trial.

Following some initial instructions, Tuesday began with attorneys making their opening statements.

Boulder Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Waldorf said the incident on Feb. 14, 2021, started when witnesses saw Hicks punching Stringe in van parked in a south Boulder parking lot.

Waldorf said a city ranger responded and followed the van back to the apartment on East Moorhead Circle where both Hicks and Stringe lived. The ranger found Stringe with injuries to his face, but both men declined to say what happened and police left.

Waldorf said sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. that night, Hicks stabbed Stringe 11 times before calling 911, but did not tell dispatchers what had happened.

"Robert Hicks, the defendant, picked up a kitchen knife in his apartment and stabbed Curtis Stringe," Waldorf said. "But Robert Hicks didn't stop there. He pulled the knife out and he stabbed Curtis Stringe a second time, and then a third, and a fourth, and a fifth. Robert Hicks didn't stop stabbing Curtis Stringe until he left 11 stab wounds across Mr. Stringe's chest, his abdomen, his groin and his right leg.

Waldorf noted Hicks had no serious injuries, just a bruise on his forehead and cuts on his hand that she said were not defensive wounds, but injuries he sustained while stabbing Stringe.

"That is why Mr. Hicks is charged with first-degree murder," Waldorf said.

Waldorf said police arrived and found Stringe barely breathing, curled up in his bedroom half-naked and bleeding.

Story continues

"There was blood everywhere," Waldorf said.

Stringe was transported to the hospital where he died just after midnight.

But defense attorney Rachel Lanzen said Stringe was the aggressor in both instances, and both times Hicks was defending himself.

"Robert Hicks defended himself," Lanzen said. "Today he is still sitting in a courtroom defending himself."

Lanzen said Stringe "cornered" Hicks in the kitchen with a knife and grabbed his hair and pulled him down. Lanzen said Hicks picked up a knife of his own and "jabbed" at Stringe.

Lanzen said autopsy evidence would show only one of the stab wounds would have been fatal on its own, and that most of the others were "superficial and shallow."

"There was no time in those seconds that he reacted for Mr. Hicks to deliberate about causing the death of his roommate, his best friend," Lanzen said.

Lanzen said the reason Hicks did not mention the attack or the self-defense stabbing to dispatchers is that he believe Stringe was not fatally wounded.

"He thought that Mr. Stringe was going to be OK, and he thought Mr. Stringe would live to tell his story and admit he came after him with a knife," Lanzen said.

But without Stringe, Lanzen said it would be up to the jury to listen to the evidence.

"We don't have someone who stood there and watched what happened," Lanzen said.

Hicks is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted on the first-degree murder charge.