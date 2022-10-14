Attorneys: Are there other suspects in Murdaugh family double murders?

Is there more than one suspect in the high-profile murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh?

An 11-page motion filed Oct. 14 by attorneys for accused disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh raises that possibility.

After scores of other criminal indictments, Murdaugh was charged July 14 with two counts each of murder and weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths after more than a year-long state police investigation.

With a trial date set for January 2023 in Colleton County General Sessions Court, Murdaugh’s legal team, Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, filed a “motion to compel” which presents information that may indicate there could be at least two other murder suspects: Curtis Edward Smith and an unnamed Murdaugh “groundskeeper.”

What is Murdaugh’s criminal defense team asking for?

The motion to compel seeks to force the SC Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, to hand over the following materials:

All polygraph data and notes related to the polygraph examination of Smith on May 5, 2022;

All evidence collected by the execution of search warrants on Smith’s home on Sept. 7, 2021;

All evidence collected by the execution of search warrants on Smith’s phone in September 2021;

Records and notes of any interview with Donna Eason, an associate of Smith’s;

All DNA test results involving Smith;

If the state did not collect DNA from Smith to compare to DNA taken at the murder scene, an explanation of why it didn’t do so;

The terms of all cooperation and non-prosecution agreements between the state and Smith.

Motion reveals compelling new information and possible murder suspects

Motion to Compel by USA TODAY Network on Scribd

The motion states that Smith gave “deceptive answers” during a May 5, 2022, polygraph interview with Capt. Bryan Jones of the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Specifically, Smith gave questionable answers when asked if he shot either of the people at Murdaugh’s rural estate, Moselle, or if he was present when the killings occurred.

“Moreover, the State is turning a blind eye to the obvious, that the reason Smith failed the polygraph when asked if he murdered Maggie and Paul is because he did in fact commit those heinous crimes,” the motion adds.

Smith’s attorney Aimee Zmroczek told The (Columbia, SC) State newspaper on Friday that her client is innocent and has an “ironclad” alibi for the time of the shootings.

“Eddie Smith continues to be a victim of Alex Murdaugh and his deeds,” Zmroczek told The State.

Is there a third possible murder suspect?

When asked about the murders, the motion states, Smith provided three alibi witness, and then presented a new possible narrative that Smith said he “heard” - that Maggie was having a “thing” with an unnamed Murdaugh “groundskeeper” and when Paul caught them he shot his mother with a rifle and the groundskeeper shot Paul with a shotgun.

The motion also alleges that Smith regularly delivered drugs to Murdaugh near the dog kennels where Paul and Maggie were found shot and killed on June 7, 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Are there other suspects in the Murdaugh family double murders?