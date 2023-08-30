Attorneys outline cases in homicide trial of Pueblo man who confessed to killing on tape

Attorneys in the homicide trial of James Tafoya outlined their cases during opening statements Wednesday in Pueblo district court.

Prosecutors with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office claimed Tafoya acted with deliberation based on a false belief when he shot and killed Anthony Valdez in May 2022, while Tafoya’s defense questioned how thoroughly the case was investigated by police.

Tafoya is charged with first-degree murder, prohibited use of a weapon, vehicular eluding, and obstructing government operations after Valdez was found dead of a gunshot wound in the late afternoon of May 23, 2022, in a laundry room adjoining a garage in a residence in the 1500 block of North Lacrosse Avenue.

Prosecution highlights evidence, Tafoya's confession to police

During opening statements, Deputy District Attorney George Poland began by playing a clip of a 911 call placed by Tafoya's grandfather.

During the call, the grandfather stated there was a body in his garage and he did not know who it was or how it got there. During the call, he stated his grandson, James Tafoya, also regularly accessed the garage.

A Pueblo firefighter responded to the scene and found Valdez's body with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Tafoya was contacted at the scene by a police officer and allegedly claimed he "found" the body, wiped up the blood on the floor, placed towels on the man's head, and covered him. Poland stated that Tafoya told the officer the situation was "complicated" and that he would "explain later." He then left the scene, despite being told by the officer to stay.

A police officer initiated a short car chase but terminated it due to public safety concerns. Meanwhile, at the scene, an empty wallet and Valdez's license were recovered along with a lighter and a plastic pipe that Poland stated was commonly used to smoke heroin.

The next morning, Poland alleged that Tafoya dropped off a 9mm Taurus handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition at the residence.

Poland said that in a phone call with his grandfather, for which police Detective Ryan Torres was present, Tafoya claimed he "wasn't worried," and that he "had to do it to protect his daughter." Poland emphasized that Tafoya never claimed self-defense or claimed that Valdez was an intruder.

Poland also highlighted a police interview with an ex-partner of Tafoya's, who is the mother of Tafoya's daughter. Tafoya and his ex had been separated for over a decade.

Poland said the woman told police Tafoya had a "bad, bad" drug problem and had reached out to her after fleeing police, saying that he believed he "had to do it" based on a belief that Valdez was torturing and abusing his daughter. However, the ex stated that was not the case and that her daughter, who lived with her, was fine.

On the evening of May 24, Tafoya was arrested in a foot chase along Fountain Creek by Pueblo police. In an interview with police, he said he believed that "Hootie," a nickname for Valdez, "would not let his daughter go home" and that he believed he saw Valdez "with his hand on a drill, and heard the kid screaming, 'Dad, kill him.'"

Tafoya stated he then shot Valdez in the back of the head with the handgun. During the interview, Tafoya acknowledged that his drug use "may have affected his judgment" and that he used heroin and methamphetamine.

"I couldn't live with the idea that I didn't do (anything), I know it's still murder," Tafoya can be heard saying on the recording."

Poland concluded by saying that the defendant acknowledged that because of his meth and heroin use, he formulated a false belief that someone was hurting his daughter and acted with deliberation based on that belief. He again emphasized that there was no claim by Tafoya of self-defense or intrusion in the case, and asked the jury, after hearing all evidence, to deliver a guilty verdict.

Defense claims Pueblo police did not thoroughly investigate

Bo Worthington, a Colorado Springs-based attorney representing Tafoya in the case, focused his opening statement not on the evidence that will be heard during the trial, but on the evidence that will not.

For example, he stated that the jury will not hear how Valdez got to the house; what he and Tafoya intended to do at the residence; anything about where Valdez's cell phone was; or information on that cell phone that may have clarified his intentions at the residence.

Worthington acknowledged his client's drug habit, stating that it "is what it is," and that his client had a long struggle with drugs. However, he stated his belief that Valdez was also one of the "shady characters who hang around drug users."

Worthington stated that during the trial, which is scheduled through Friday, jurors will hear from a witness who'll testify that Valdez went to the residence that night with "nothing but bad intentions" and sought to rob and steal from Tafoya, including a Jeep parked outside the residence.

Worthington stated he does not believe police thoroughly investigated the matter and left evidence on the table.

"The real meat and potatoes of this investigation was done over the course of only about 40 hours," he said.

Worthington said that while his client made statements he admitted "sounded crazy" during his police interview, no one really investigated the veracity of his claims.

Worthington stated he did not believe the prosecution had gathered enough evidence to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and asked the jury to deliver a verdict of not guilty after they hear the evidence.

Past coverage of this case: Detective claims Pueblo man confessed to murder in May

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Attorneys deliver opening statements in homicide trial of James Tafoya