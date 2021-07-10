Attorneys for Parkland school shooter want to close hearings to the public

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The public will be shut out of court hearings for the Parkland school shooter if his attorneys have their way.

In one of the most closely watched cases to come out of Broward County in years, constant media attention runs the risk of tainting the jury pool and preventing a fair trial, defense lawyers say.

They are asking a judge to close all pretrial proceedings, including status conferences and motion hearings, to the public and the press.

Prosecutors oppose the request, and the South Florida Sun Sentinel will challenge the motion in court.

“It’s important to the community to be able to follow the proceedings in one of the most consequential tragedies in South Florida history,” Julie Anderson, the newspaper’s editor in chief, said Friday. “We all benefit from having more information about what happened and why, and so we will oppose the effort to close the pretrial proceedings.”

Public Defender Gordon Weekes, the gunman’s lead attorney, declined to comment.

Nikolas Cruz, now 22, is accused of murdering 17 students and wounding 17 more during a rampage Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

It’s not unheard of for defense attorneys to ask that pretrial proceedings be closed to the public, legal experts say. What is uncommon is for the court to go through with closing proceedings completely, said Bruce Raticoff, a veteran defense lawyer.

The judge must weigh competing constitutional rights — to freedom of the press and a defendant’s right to a fair trial, he said.

“I think it’s an extraordinary measure,” he said. “It’s lawyers that are trying to protect their client’s rights. I can foresee with the amount of adverse publicity with this high-profile case that they’re trying to limit that so they might be able to pick an unbiased, impartial jury in the case.”

In his 42 years of practice, Raticoff said he’s probably handled hundreds of homicide cases. Pretrial publicity tainted jury pools in many of them, he said. When that happens, the only alternative is moving the trial to another county, which Cruz’s defense is considering, according to the motion.

“I would have thought by this point in time, the bad publicity that surrounded this case and the adverse effects to the defense have already happened, if you think about it logically,” Raticoff said. “After all the public outcry about gun violence, it’s gonna be really hard for them to find a juror that is truly fair and impartial.”

(Staff writer Rafael Olmeda contributed to this report.)