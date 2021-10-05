Attorneys: Pharmacy companies blameless for opioid crisis

MARK GILLISPIE
·2 min read

CLEVELAND (AP) — There is no evidence that retail pharmacy chains contributed to the opioid crisis that is raging in two Ohio counties outside Cleveland, attorneys for three of the companies said during opening statements on Tuesday.

Lake and Trumbull counties have sued CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Giant Eagle in federal court in Cleveland claiming the companies created a public nuisance by dispensing pain pills that were diverted for illegal use. The cost of abating the crisis for each county is around $1 billion, their attorneys contend.

Attorneys for CVS, Walmart and Giant Eagle gave their opening statements Tuesday. Attorneys for Walgreens and the counties gave theirs on Monday.

CVS attorney Eric Delinsky told the jury the counties are not claiming that someone has been hurt in the counties, but that the companies' pharmacies engaged in conduct “so widespread that they are interfering with the rights of the entire public at large.”

“Absolutely not,” Delinsky said. “This case is about today. The public nuisance has to exist today, not something CVS did seven years ago."

CVS is in the business of filling prescriptions written by physicians for legitimate medical needs, Delinsky and the other company attorneys have argued.

“The big pictures is: CVS is not the substantial cause of a public nuisance,” Delinsky said.

Diane Sullivan, an attorney for the Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle grocery chain, said the allegations made by the companies are causing reputational harm to the company and its pharmacists.

“These are very personal attacks,” Sullivan said. “In this country it’s easy to file lawsuits, to say all kinds of things, to make all kinds of allegations, to throw mud to win a lawsuit.”

Sullivan referred to Monday's opening statement by one of the counties' attorneys, Mark Lanier, which included props such as a gumball machine. Lanier spent little time laying out how the counties have been harmed during that statement.

“Where was the evidence?" Sullivan asked. "Where did he talk about any evidence these pharmacists dispensed medicine that is on the street? There’s going to be a shocking lack of proof in this case."

This is the first time pharmacy companies have gone to trial to defend themselves. The trial, which is expected to last around six weeks, could set the tone for similar claims against retail pharmacy chains by government entities across the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster is presiding over the trial. Close to 3,000 lawsuits filed in federal courts have been consolidated under Polster’s supervision.

Rite-Aid settled with the Lake and Trumbull counties in August. The company paid Trumbull County $1.5 million. The amount paid to Lake County has not been disclosed.

The trial will be the fourth in the U.S. this year to test claims brought by governments against part of the drug industry over the toll of prescription painkillers. Verdicts or judgments have not been reached in the others thus far.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Erika Jayne's attorneys open to negotiating settlement in her $25 million lawsuit

    Erika Jayne may be willing to settle her ongoing legal case in the event attorneys involved are able to reach a mutually beneficial deal.

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • 'Squid Game’ is so popular that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix

    A South Korean internet provider has sued Netflix for costs incurred from increased internet traffic and maintenance work following the premiere of "Squid Game.” The lawsuit: On Friday, a spokesperson from SK Broadband told Reuters that Netflix’s traffic handled by the company has increased by 24 times from May 2018. Netflix said it would review SK Broadband’s claim and find a workaround to prevent customers from being affected by the issue.

  • China Politician in Pandora Leak Had Firm to Trade U.S. Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s only politician to be named in a sprawling investigation of millions of confidential financial documents known as the Pandora Papers is a female entrepreneur who the report says set up an offshore firm to trade U.S. stocks.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapol

  • Column: Lisa Rinna is getting sued for posting paparazzi photos of herself. Why?

    Who owns paparazzi photos of celebrities? Not the celebrities themselves, says a lawsuit against the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star.

  • Land Rover Settles Long-Lasting, Ugly Patent Dispute with VW Group

    Jaguar Land Rover has settled its lawsuit to stop all VW, Audi, and Porsche SUVs with an off-road mode from being sold in the U.S. Here's the back story.

  • Court orders Trump to give a deposition in a lawsuit over Summer Zervos' sexual-assault claims before Christmas

    Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump was stalled during his presidency but is now moving forward.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • Builder ‘destroyed’ their dream home, NC couple says. Now the company is suing them

    The couple created a support group for other “victims.” The builder says it’s costing business.

  • A major telecom company that partners with AT&T and Verizon said hackers had access to its system for over 5 years, exposing billions of texts

    Syniverse, which is used by companies like AT&T and Verizon, revealed that hackers had been inside its system for years, affecting millions of users.

  • Rape claim sparks fury over China's work drinking

    As public scrutiny of corporate misbehaviour grows, can business drinking be dropped forever?

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • Taiwan Says Peace Crucial to Chip Supply as China Pressure Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Peace in the Taiwan Strait is key to the island’s ability to ensure continuous supply of the chips needed to power a wide range of products from cars to smartphones, a senior Taiwanese official said. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Austra

  • Battery giants face skills gap that could jam electric highway

    The South Korean battery giants powering many of the world's electric vehicles face a skills shortage that could drag on the global race towards zero-emissions transport. The country's three major players, which command a third of the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market, told Reuters they were all grappling with a shortage of research and engineering specialists as demand for the technology balloons. LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On, and Samsung SDI Co Ltd all rank in the top-six https://graphics.reuters.com/SOUTHKKOREA-BATTERIES/TALENT/lbvgngxzmpq/chart.png global battery makers, and supply the likes of Tesla Inc, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co among others.

  • Sons of Murdaugh housekeeper to receive money in her death

    The latest agreement was reached after Gloria Satterfield's sons filed a lawsuit in September accusing Alex Murdaugh and others of breach of fiduciary duty.

  • Australia's trade surplus surprises with record high on commodity demand

    Australia's trade surplus unexpectedly grew to a record in August as strength in liquefied natural gas and coal exports more than offset a pullback in iron ore prices, a windfall to mining profits and tax receipts. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the surplus on international trade jumped to A$15.1 billion ($11.0 billion) in August, from A$12.7 billion the month before. Exports climbed 4.1% in the month to A$48.5 billion led by LNG, hard coking coal and thermal coal, courtesy of strong energy demand in Asia.

  • Here's What Not To Say In A Job Interview

    Your goal as a job candidate is to leave a lasting impression. Make sure it's the right one.

  • Supreme Court says D.C. not entitled to a voting member of Congress

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort to give Washington, D.C., residents a voting member in Congress, the Washington Post reports.The big picture: The court issued its decision without a hearing, citing a similar case from 2000 that concluded that D.C. is not constitutionally entitled to voting representation because it is not a state. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The ruling dealt a blow to advocates attempting to secure city residents' vot

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security

    The Canada Pension Plan and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • Barred Broker’s $30M Fraud Scheme Bankrupted Firm, SEC and Feds Say

    The former head of fixed-income trading at a small broker-dealer allegedly carried out the scheme over two years, according to authorities.