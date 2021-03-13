Attorneys present closing arguments in car-to-car shooting trial

Mar. 13—Attorneys presented closing arguments in the jury trial of a man charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder related to a car-to-car shooting.

Avery Sanchez, 22, has been in custody since May 2019 for his alleged part in a shooting on Highway 70 that killed Alejandro Escobar, 38, and injured one of the other two occupants of the car.

Vivion Wallace, 23, pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of attempted murder and is currently serving 62 years to life in state prison. Juan Barajas was driving the car carrying Wallace and Sanchez and pleaded no contest to being an accessory to murder. He will be sentenced in April.