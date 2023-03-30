Attorneys present closing arguments in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial

NBC

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin is sharing her thoughts on her mom’s ski crash. The 18-year-old and her 16-year-old brother Moses, whom the actress shares with ex Chris Martin, had their depositions read out in court on Tuesday during their famous mom’s ski crash trial. Apple’s statement recalled what she claims was her mother’s state after the crash saying she was “in a state of shock” and adding that “she decided she was not going to ski for the rest of the day, which she never does.”