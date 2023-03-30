Attorneys present closing arguments in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial
Lawyers made closing arguments in a Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin is sharing her thoughts on her mom’s ski crash. The 18-year-old and her 16-year-old brother Moses, whom the actress shares with ex Chris Martin, had their depositions read out in court on Tuesday during their famous mom’s ski crash trial. Apple’s statement recalled what she claims was her mother’s state after the crash saying she was “in a state of shock” and adding that “she decided she was not going to ski for the rest of the day, which she never does.”
TV personality Chanel West Coast is leaving MTV's 'Ridiculousness' after co-hosting since 2011. The rapper will be executive producing her own series.
‘The full value of the harm and losses that he’s dealing with every day. I’m going to say $33’
In a rare public comment, Apple Martin's deposition was read during Gwyneth Paltrow's trial over a ski crash.
The newlyweds made sure to check in with one another after trading vows.
Marvel's Deadpool 3 has cast Succession star Matthew Macfadyen.
The Dutchman leads the F1 standings by a point over Red Bull colleague Sergio Perez.
Jacob Elordi recently sent fans into euphoria when he was spotted rocking a mustache and designer bag while out on a coffee run with his dog. See a photo of his outing.
Verstappen is -275 to win after storming his way through the field to finish second in Saudi Arabia.
Gwyneth Paltrow's net worth is truly enormous thanks to GOOP—go inside the company's valuation, Gwyneth's stake, and her per-movie salary rate.
The federal trial of Grammy-winning rapper and producer Pras Michel, best known as part of the 90s hip-hop group the Fugees, began Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's strict polices have caused more and more Chinese citizens to flee the country for greener pastures, including the U.S., activists say.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock jumped out of the gate on Wednesday morning. Shareholders likely have some of Rivian's peers to thank for the rise. With another EV start-up unveiling a new luxury electric SUV yesterday, it seems Rivian isn't alone in believing there is a market for those products.
Long COVID has affected millions of people globally.
Hugh Jackman is back, and he's ready to carve himself a new legacy as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.
Experts caution against using the medication as a quick solution to weight loss.
Are you curious about how your kids will look? The post Trending CapCut template claims to show what your future children will look like: ‘So essentially Selena Gomez’ appeared first on In The Know.
The maker of Nokia phones said it sold tens of thousands of flip phones to US consumers each month in 2022, as young Americans abandon smartphones.
How is Wegovy different than Ozempic? What are the side effects and long-term success? Here's a breakdown of a latest weight loss medications.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman plans to return to the Senate the week of April 17 after a weeks-long treatment for depression, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday. In an update issued in late February, Fetterman's office said he was doing well and remained on a path to recovery. The return of Fetterman, who flipped a Republican-held seat in last November's midterm elections, will be good news for Democrats, who hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate.