Attorneys present vastly different theories for murder of Lansing hunter in 2018

Thomas Olson, left, of Grand Blanc Township confers with his attorney Michael Manley, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, during the second day of the preliminary hearing in Clinton County District Court. Olson and Robert Rodway of St. Johns have been charged in the November 2018 killing of hunter Chong Yang in Bath Township's Rose Lake State Game Area.

ST. JOHNS — Jurors on Tuesday heard vastly different theories about the killing of a Lansing hunter on public land in Bath Township more than five years ago as the murder trial for a Grand Blanc Township man got underway in a St. Johns courtroom.

Thomas Olson, 35, didn't intend to kill Chong Mua Yang, 66, when he fired a shotgun, "probably" into the air, striking the Hmong-American man in the back of the head on the evening of Nov. 16, 2018 at Rose Lake State Game Area, Assistant State Attorney General Richard Cunningham said in his opening statement.

Cunningham suggested Olson was trying to scare Yang so he could make fun of the situation on social media. By firing the weapon, Olson knowingly created a high risk of death or great bodily harm, the attorney said.

"It was all a big joke," Cunningham said. "He likes to make jokes about minorities.... He just wanted sport here, to be able to post on his social media how he scared the devil out of him."

Chong Yang

But defense attorney Michael Manley said the evidence will show Olson, who was hunting in the area that day, was "nowhere near" Yang when the older man was shot.

The actual killer was another man who police eliminated as a suspect, even though there was physical evidence linking the man to the crime scene, Manley said in his opening statement. Moreover, the man was known to be biased against people of Yang's ethnicity and had a motive for shooting the hunter, the attorney said.

"He was not killed by accident; he was murdered," Manley said, referring to Yang. "The evidence is going to show he was murdered," either as a hate crime or as the result of an argument over where the two men were going to hunt, Manley said.

Olson and his hunting partner on the day Yang was killed, Robert Rodway, of St. Johns, were charged with first-degree, felony murder in late 2022, more than four years after the killing. The charges were brought by Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office after the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office denied a warrant request.

The attorney general's office dismissed the charges against Rodway last fall, citing unresolved evidentiary issues, after Rodway's attorney filed an emergency bond motion based on newly discovered evidence.

A month later, Olson was released on a $500,000 personal bond after a judge adjourned his trial for several months.

The evidence against Olson includes potentially incriminating text messages shared between Rodway and him referring to Yang's death. One makes a reference to "a couple of cold-blooded killers revisiting the crime scene," and another said, "I mean we killed that guy, you don't see us crying about it." Cunningham noted. There were others referring to hunting people and killing minorities, he said.

Olson also didn't tell police he was in the woods that day before they retrieved cell phone data indicating he was in the area where Yang was killed, Cunningham noted.

Olson had a history of making jokes about minorities, the attorney said.

Manley said the messages were attempts at dark humor and were in poor taste.

"There are screen shots of messages that were jokes that were despicable, inexcusable," Manley said. "(They were) not acceptable, but that's not evidence of a murder."

The defense attorney repeatedly attacked the police investigation and said police and prosecutors did not turn over all the evidence they had collected until well after a judge had ordered Olson and Rodway to stand trial.

Manley said the evidence will show Olson "was nowhere near where the body is at any time" and could not have fired the round that killed Yang. He suggested prosecutors should "do the right thing" and dismiss the charges before the trial resumes on Wednesday.

Olson was charged with first-degree, felony murder, based on a theory Yang was killed during a larceny, with second-degree murder as an alternate count. Yang's gun, backpack and traditional Hmong hunting knife were not found with his body and have not been recovered.

The trial before 29th Circuit Court Judge Shannon Schlegel is scheduled to resume Wednesday and is expected to take about two weeks.

