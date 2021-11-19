Attorneys for rape, murder suspect Armando Cruz request Kern pay their fees

Nov. 19—Defense attorneys representing Armando Cruz, the man accused in the rape and murder of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre, filed a motion earlier this month to receive monetary compensation for their services from Kern County.

The defendant's lawyers, Joel Garcia and Tomas Requejo, have represented Cruz since his arraignment in July 2020. Both represented him "on virtually a pro bono basis," the motion said. They claim neither Cruz nor his family possess the funds to hire counsel for a trial, according to the motion to appoint counsel filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Cruz's mother hired the attorneys and paid them a "nominal sum," meant to last through the preliminary hearing. At the time of his arrest, the 25-year-old was underemployed, had no savings or assets and lived at home with his family, the motion states.

Hiring a new attorney would only postpone the legal proceedings, according to the motion. These impediments prohibit Cruz from retaining "speedy trial rights." Furthermore, appointing a new attorney would ensure Kern County pays higher fees because any competent new counsel would take a longer time familiarizing themselves with the case, the motion argues. This time could potentially stall the hearing dates.

The motion added Cruz wants Requejo and Garcia to remain on the case, rather than have the Kern County Superior Court appoint a "stranger" to represent him at trial. Both attorneys said that person must then develop trust and confidence with Cruz, which the current lawyers state they already have after 18 months on this case and 15 court appearances.

The judge presiding over the case is expected to review the request Tuesday. If the motion is denied, the court would appoint a public defender or an attorney with the Kern County Bar Association's Indigent Defense Program.

Joel Lueck, the program administrator for the Indigent Defense Program, said he has not heard firsthand of such a filing by an attorney at this point in the legal process throughout his 20-year practice in Kern County.

Story continues

"It's fairly uncommon, quite honestly," Lueck said, adding, "I don't think there's anything underhanded ... (or) unethical about it."

He is not surprised by the motion because of the circumstances surrounding the case. The District Attorney's office could pursue the death penalty.

Attorneys typically want to be paid fully before their announcement of retainment, Lueck said. Often, lawyers have a set fee until the preliminary hearing and then increase their payment due for the trial.

"The expenses are going to be almost astronomical," Lueck said. "Even the most wealthy people in our community would be very hard-pressed at most times to retain a private attorney."

Cruz was arrested in 2020.

In a holding room of the Los Angeles Police Department's Rampart Division on July 5, 2020, Cruz admitted to having sex with Alatorre against her will, later killing her before burning her body and dumping her cellphone in the center median of a highway, according to police reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Details Cruz provided of the manner in which he had disposed of the girl's body were "extremely similar" to what Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies observed when they found the body of an unidentified female wrapped in a red sleeping bag at the site of a fire near Aviation Boulevard and West 118th Street in Inglewood on July 3, 2020, according to the police reports.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.