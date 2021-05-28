Attorneys react to guilty verdict in Iowa slaying

A farm laborer was found guilty in the abduction and killing of an Iowa college student in 2018 and will face life behind bars for a crime that shocked the nation. Attorneys react to the decision and talk about the man's unexpected testimony. (May 28)

Video Transcript

CHAD FRESE: We're disappointed. We respect the jury's verdict. They took a lot of time to to come to the verdict. We wish it would have been different, of course.

Well, the decision to have him testify wasn't as difficult as a lot of people want to make it sound. I mean, we had a situation where a client gave a statement, and he had her DNA in the trunk, and he led him to the body. That's all pretty incriminating evidence.

And from the very first day we met Mr. Bahena, the story he put forth on the stand was exactly the version of the events he told us going back to August 2018. he had never varied from that version of the events, not one detail. So, we had to get something up there, and we thought the jury needed to hear directly from him.

BART KLAVER: I mean, this was the verdict that we wanted. It was the verdict that the evidence demanded. And great for all parties that justice was served.

SCOTT BROWN: We just spoke to the family for a few minutes afterwards. They're relieved, they're pleased with the verdict. I think it ended up helping us on this coming up with something totally new.

He had a chance to tell that same story if he was truly fearful for his child and for Aira's. He put them into the mix. He never told the police that he's in one of the most secure facilities in the county whenever he's talking to the police about what happened, and he doesn't bother mentioning that. I can't imagine that that helped him too much.