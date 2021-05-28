Attorneys react to guilty verdict in Iowa slaying

A farm laborer was found guilty in the abduction and killing of an Iowa college student in 2018 and will face life behind bars for a crime that shocked the nation. Attorneys react to the decision and talk about the man's unexpected testimony. (May 28)

Video Transcript

CHAD FRESE: We're disappointed. We respect the jury's verdict. They took a lot of time to to come to the verdict. We wish it would have been different, of course.

Well, the decision to have him testify wasn't as difficult as a lot of people want to make it sound. I mean, we had a situation where a client gave a statement, and he had her DNA in the trunk, and he led him to the body. That's all pretty incriminating evidence.

And from the very first day we met Mr. Bahena, the story he put forth on the stand was exactly the version of the events he told us going back to August 2018. he had never varied from that version of the events, not one detail. So, we had to get something up there, and we thought the jury needed to hear directly from him.

BART KLAVER: I mean, this was the verdict that we wanted. It was the verdict that the evidence demanded. And great for all parties that justice was served.

SCOTT BROWN: We just spoke to the family for a few minutes afterwards. They're relieved, they're pleased with the verdict. I think it ended up helping us on this coming up with something totally new.

He had a chance to tell that same story if he was truly fearful for his child and for Aira's. He put them into the mix. He never told the police that he's in one of the most secure facilities in the county whenever he's talking to the police about what happened, and he doesn't bother mentioning that. I can't imagine that that helped him too much.

Recommended Stories

  • Farm worker found guilty in killing of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    An Iowa farmworker has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is expected to be sentenced in July. Tibbetts went out for a run almost three years ago and never returned. The case fueled anger against illegal immigration. Adriana Diaz reports.

  • Farm laborer convicted in 2018 stabbing death of Iowa runner

    A farm laborer was found guilty Friday in the abduction and killing of an Iowa college student who vanished while out for a run in 2018 and will face life behind bars for a crime that shocked the nation. A 12-member jury unanimously found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the attack on University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was described as so kind and friendly that investigators could find no one who spoke badly about her. Bahena Rivera, who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico as a teenager, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

  • Why Warren Buffett Picked the S&P 500 to Win the Investing Race

    In some ways, investing is like participating in a race. The S&P 500 is one of the best long-term investments out there, and famed investor Warren Buffet has long touted the S&P 500 as an ideal option. In fact, during the 2020 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder's meeting, Buffett claimed that "for most people, the best thing to do is to own the S&P 500 index fund."

  • Mollie Tibbetts' death: Cristhian Bahena Rivera convicted of murdering Iowa college student

    The University of Iowa sophomore went for a jog July 18, 2018, and never came home.

  • Save Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/NordstromNordstrom is having their Half-Yearly Sale where you can save up to 50% through June 6th. From Men’s and Women’s clothing to home goods, Nordstrom has something for everyone. To help you sort through everything they have to offer, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on the site.The Boardwalk Post Slide Sandal: These slides from Madewell are a can’t miss. Perfect for summer, they’ll keep you stylish by the pool or out to brunch with friends.Buy on Nordstrom, $nullCalvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs: Everyone needs some underwear and these Calvin Klein briefs are some of our favorites. They are the most comfortable, in my opinion, and now’s a great time to add some more to the drawer.Buy on Nordstrom, $nullLevi’s 501 Cutoff Denim Shorts: Jean shorts are back (have they ever left?). These classic cut denim shorts will be your staple of summer—easily pairable with any top, these are a no-brainer.Buy on Nordstrom, $nullAll-Clad Nonstick Fry Pan Set: If you’ve worn down your cookware from a year of cooking, it’s time to upgrade. All-Clad makes some of the best cookware and this set of two frying pans will keep you cooking like a pro.Buy on Nordstrom, $nullScouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Search continues for one after Indonesian ferry fire

    Passenger ferry KM Karya Indah was travelling in a remote part of the Indonesian archipelago, from Ternate in the province of North Maluku towards Sanana on the island of Sulabes, when the fire broke out early on Saturday (May 29) morning.Dramatic footage from Indonesia's search and rescue agency showed the vessel engulfed in smoke and part of the ship ablaze as passengers in life vests jumped from the deck to lifeboats.Search and rescue officials said 274 people had been rescued from the vessel without injury and taken to a nearby village, while one person was still missing.

  • New photos of missing woman last seen in Times Square

    According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women outside a McDonald's in Times Square.

  • A judge ordered a 'special master' to review evidence the FBI seized from Rudy Giuliani, saying it's needed for 'the perception of fairness'

    A "special master" - typically an independent judge - will review the 18 electronic devices seized from Donald Trump's former personal lawyer.

  • Steelers check in with one of the biggest offenses in the NFL

    The Steelers offense is big. Really big.

  • The Baker's Son: Eloise Mumford On Romance & Love

    Eloise Mumford talks about romance & love.

  • Has a climate change reckoning come for Big Oil?

    Three of the world’s largest oil companies suffered defeats in a series of decisions that activists say could be a “game changer” in the fight against climate change.

  • Bill Cosby refuses sex offender program, so is denied parole

    Actor Bill Cosby won't be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania. The 83-year-old Cosby has long said he would resist the treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence. Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo with a dunk vs the Miami Heat

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a dunk vs the Miami Heat, 05/29/2021

  • At least 20 people were wounded and 2 dead after a shooting outside concert in Florida, police say

    Miami-Dade police said three people got out of an SUV and began shooting at a group of people who were standing outside an event venue early Sunday.

  • Ron DeSantis clashes with Florida’s cruise industry over vaccine checks

    ‘It’s a game of chicken and the cruise lines are not going to blink for a second in this game,’ maritime lawyer Mike Winkleman says

  • DOJ asks judge to dismiss lawsuit against Trump for protest crackdown before Bible photo op

    Lawyers for the former president claim “national security” concerns justified the actions against demonstrators

  • Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others presumed dead after small plane crashes into Tennessee lake

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • Three of Exxon’s refineries on US list of biggest polluters

    The company’s facility in Baton Rouge is the worst soot polluter in the country

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • Mass. gov. lifts state of emergency on June 15

    Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order Friday officially lifting Massachusetts' pandemic state of emergency on June 15. The order has been in place for more than a year. The state is also lifting the face covering mandate on Saturday May 29th. (May 28)