Attorneys representing man accused of killing family in Celebration to appear in court

Attorneys for the man accused of murdering his family in their Celebration home are set to be back in court on Wednesday.

Anthony Todt has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife, three kids, and the family’s dog in 2019.

On Wednesday, they’re set to discuss a motion that would limit the discussion of the suspect’s mental capacity during the trial.

Todt’s trial is set to begin on Monday.

