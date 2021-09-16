Attorneys representing Missouri men charged for possessing 164 pounds of marijuana say search 'unlawful'

Sam Fosness, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·5 min read

Sep. 16—Two Missouri men who were recently charged for possessing 164 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute appeared in court Tuesday to begin litigating their claim that officers unlawfully searched the vehicle.

Donald Jackson, 52, and Cecil Jones, 39, both of Missouri, were charged on March 15 with possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute one or pounds marijuana, both class 3 felonies that each carry a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. However, Jackson, who was the driver of the vehicle that officers pulled over for "traveling too closely" behind a semi-truck on Interstate 90 near Mitchell, filed a motion to suppress evidence that resulted in the search and seizure of 164 pounds of marijuana due to what his attorney argues was a "warrantless" and "unreasonable" search.

During Tuesday's hearing at the Davison County Public Safety Center, South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jordan Anderson, the officer who arrested Jackson and Jones, testified in front of a judge. After issuing Jackson a traffic warning ticket for following a semi-truck too closely, Anderson went to return Jones' identification card, which is when he said he asked Jones, the passenger, if there was any illegal drugs in the vehicle due to observing "five black bags" wrapped in bedsheets in the back of the Buick Enclave.

"When I returned Cecil's (Jones) license, he admits to marijuana in the vehicle. Since he admitted to marijuana in the vehicle, I told him I'd be searching the car. He then quickly denies any marijuana in the vehicle, but with his admission I had enough to conduct a probable cause search," Anderson said, noting Jones' admission of marijuana in the vehicle led him to deploy a K-9 drug dog to search the vehicle, which resulted in finding 164 pounds of marijuana.

Jackson's attorney Sonny Walter is arguing that the search of the vehicle was "warrantless" and "unreasonable," due to the officer's search and seizure taking place after he issued a traffic warning ticket to Jackson for following a semi-truck too closely. Walter alleges the interrogation and investigatory efforts that took place after Anderson issued Jackson the ticket "prolonged beyond" the mission of the traffic stop that went over 30 minutes, considering it was already completed.

In Walter's letter for Judge Chris Giles to consider Jackson's motion to suppress evidence resulting from the vehicle search, he wrote "Trooper Anderson did not have reasonable suspicion to continue the traffic stop and investigatory detention after issuing the citation. The continued interrogation and admission by the passenger was tainted by the unlawful extension of the stop after it had been completed."

After Anderson issued Jackson his warning, Jackson requested to return Jones' identification card. But Anderson denied Jackson's request, asking him to stay in the patrol vehicle while he returned Jones' identification card himself, which is when Anderson questioned Jones about any illegal drugs in the vehicle. Walter pointed to that action as a way for Anderson to "continue the investigation" on matters not relating to the traffic stop.

"You used that as another opportunity to continue the investigation for a stop that was already completed," Walter said.

During Tuesday's hearing, Walter argued the large bags that were observed by officers could have been "large suitcases" or "bags of clothes," considering they were wrapped and covered in sheets, which he said doesn't constitute reasonable suspicion to interrogate Jones and ask if marijuana was in the vehicle.

"Under those coverings they could have been things they were moving. It could have been clothes or large suitcases, but you couldn't see because there were sheets on top," Walter said.

Anderson pointed to Jackson not making eye contact with him while driving by his patrol car, dropping their speed and for "appearing nervous" as reasons he began traveling behind their vehicle. As he followed the vehicle for a brief period of time, Anderson said he noticed the vehicle was a little over a car length behind the semi when it began to pass, which ultimately led to the traffic stop.

"When they went by me, the driver appeared to be staring straight ahead and wouldn't make eye contact like I didn't exist," Anderson said. "When I got alongside them, the driver appeared to be extremely nervous and staring straight ahead and wouldn't look at me.

Jones' attorney Doug Dailey questioned Anderson's reasoning to pull the vehicle over, asking the trooper if "he stops every vehicle driver who doesn't make eye contact with him," to which Anderson replied "no." In addition, Dailey asked Anderson if it's common practice to follow a car if the driver doesn't make eye contact with officers, to which Anderson replied "I'm looking at the totality of the circumstances."

"So you assumed they were appearing nervous because they didn't look at you. You indicated they dropped their speed to 65 mph, would that be fair to say that was because they were approaching a semi that was also driving slower than the speed limit," Dailey said.

While Judge Giles didn't make a decision to grant or deny the motion to suppress evidence on Tuesday, he said he's hoping to make a determination on the motion sometime within the next few weeks.

"If I would grant the suppression motion, there isn't much of a case for the state to proceed with," Giles said, noting he's yet see this type of case involving two occupants. "If I deny it, the evidence is still here and could be used against you in the trial."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden blindsides Europe with new AUKUS alliance on China

    President Biden is constructing and deepening new alliances to strengthen the U.S. position in its showdown with China, but he risks alienating longstanding allies in the process.Why it matters: Biden heralded a new agreement to help Australia acquire nuclear submarines as part of a trilateral security pact with the U.K. and the U.S. as an "historic step" to update U.S. alliances to face new challenges. The message from French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, was quite different.Stay on top

  • California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

    Firefighters wrapped the base of the world's largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning Thursday in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some of the other sequoias, the Giant Forest Museum and other buildings were wrapped as protection against the possibility of intense flames, fire spokeswoman Rebecca Paterson said. The Colony Fire, one of two burning in Sequoia National Park, was expected to reach the Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 sequoias, at some point Thursday.

  • Boyfriend of 22-Year-Old Woman Who Vanished on Couple’s Road Trip Breaks Silence

    YouTubeThe boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman who vanished in Wyoming last month while the couple was on a road trip together released a statement Tuesday, breaking his silence as he reportedly refuses to speak to her family or the police. Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito had been on a cross-country trek together in a white 2012 Ford Transit Connect, documenting their “van life” via a shared YouTube channel. Police in Moab, Utah, told Fox that they had responded to an incident involving th

  • Utah police considered charging Gabby Petito with domestic violence after a fight with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie

    Moab City Police opted not to file charges after Gabby Petito said she didn't intend to hurt her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, during the altercation.

  • Suspect arrested in Wisconsin cornfield quadruple homicide case, second suspect remains at large

    One suspect has been arrested and another remains on the loose in connection with the murders of four people whose bodies were found in a black SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield, police said.

  • People Who Ordered Broncos Are Getting Screwed by Last-Minute Delivery Markups

    We know on-lot Broncos are going for crazy money, but some shady dealers are trying to add thousands in markups to existing orders.

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Pay-per-mile tolling systems are poised to hit highways

    Electric vehicles might be good for the environment, but they're terrible for state budgets, which depend on fuel taxes to pay for road maintenance. So states like Oregon and Utah are experimenting with new road user fees — known as "vehicle mileage taxes" or VMTs — that reflect changing mobility trends.Why it matters: By charging drivers for the miles they drive — instead of taxing the gas they use — states can ensure that everyone pays their fair share for public roads. But some drivers might

  • Police release body camera footage of incident between Gabby Petito and boyfriend

    Utah authorities have released body camera footage of an incident between missing camper Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who police have named as a person of interest in her disappearance.

  • Alex Murdaugh Will Surrender After Confessing to Insane Plot

    FacebookSouth Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will turn himself into authorities on Thursday in connection with a jaw-dropping plot to have his alleged drug dealer shoot him dead so his son could collect $10 million in insurance money.Murdaugh’s lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast that there is a warrant for his client’s arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.“He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magis

  • Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones taken into custody for violating court order in drunk driving case

    Jewell Jones — the youngest person ever elected to the Michigan State Legislature had his bond revoked on Tuesday after […] The post Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones taken into custody for violating court order in drunk driving case appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Lamborghini teaser previews rebirth of original Countach LP500

    Lamborghini's Countach revival at last month's Monterey Car Week perhaps didn't quite make the splash the company was hoping for. Now Lamborghini's teasing the return of another Countach, but we think this one will face sunbstantially less ire. Lamborghini posted a mysterious teaser to social media yesterday, but kept coy on what exactly it was.

  • Woman found naked and bound at bottom of Florida storm drain

    Florida investigators are looking into the case of a transient woman who was found bound and naked inside a storm drain Friday, authorities said.

  • Alex Murdaugh Shooting Was Twisted Suicide Insurance Ploy

    via FacebookIn a stunning turn of events, a South Carolina man was charged later Tuesday with shooting troubled attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head in an assisted-suicide plot to secure $10 million in insurance money—just three months after Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered.The alleged conspiracy was laid out in court documents released after Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was collared for the botched Sept. 4 shooting, which Murdaugh, 53, survived. Smith was charged with a slew of crimes, including

  • A fitness influencer and bodybuilder was charged with 6 counts of drug possession after investigators say she received a package of steroids

    A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.

  • 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL reveals more details in spy photos

    The slow and steady strip tease of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class continues with even more of the vinyl wrappings removed. In these spy photos, we get a clear look at the sporty AMG version's front and rear fascias. The front is still based closely on well-established Mercedes-AMG styling, but pushes it all a bit farther than other models.

  • UK Authorities Seize, Crush Modified BMW

    Commoners aren’t allowed to fabricate!

  • Camaro Driver Taunts Tesla, Then Spins Out

    But is this the own Tesla fanboys are pretending it is?

  • Gabby Petito's mother says her last text said there was 'no service in Yosemite' - but she doesn't believe it was from her daughter

    "No service in Yosemite," read the last text from Gabby Petito's phone to her mom, Nichole Schmidt, on August 30.

  • Idled Thai taxis go green with mini-gardens on car roofs

    Taxi fleets in Thailand are giving new meaning to the term “rooftop garden,” as they utilize the roofs of cabs idled by the coronavirus crisis to serve as small vegetable plots. Workers from two taxi cooperatives assembled the miniature gardens this week using black plastic garbage bags stretched across bamboo frames. The result looks more like an eye-grabbing art installation than a car park, and that’s partly the point: to draw attention to the plight of taxi drivers and operators who have been badly hit by coronavirus lockdown measures.