Lawyers seek competency hearing for woman accused of killing lover durong meth-induced craze, dismembering body

Attorneys have requested a competency hearing for a Wisconsin woman accused of murdering her lover during a drug-fueled tryst, and then dismembering him before hiding his remains as part of a gruesome scavenger hunt left for responding officers.

Taylor Schabusiness is facing counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in connection with the slaying of Shad Thyrion. Authorities responded to a residence in Green Bay after receiving a 911 call from the 25-year-old victim’s mother, who discovered some of her son’s remains in their basement last month.

In court documents obtained by WBAY, Schabusiness’ attorneys said they do not believe she has the ability to grasp the legal proceedings in requesting the competency hearing. Should a judge approve, the 24-year-old suspect will “undergo an outpatient examination to determine whether she is competent to proceed.”

On Feb. 23, authorities searching the basement of the crime scene discovered both a head and a “male organ” hidden in a bucket that was covered up with a towel, as well as a torso stashed inside a storage tote, according to a criminal complaint. Police said they also recovered bloody knives at the scene near a mattress that was also drenched with blood.

In wake of the grisly attack, Schabusiness allegedly confessed to spending the day with Thyrion, alleging to officers that they smoked meth in the hours before a drug-induced romp, which also involved chains. She said she never meant to murder the man, but that she enjoyed strangling him — so she didn’t stop.

“I liked it, ya,” she reportedly told them.

Schabusiness was also still covered in blood when police found her. She told investigators they “were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs.”

The suspect is also accused of sexually abusing the corpse before she used a bread knife she found in the kitchen to chop him up.

Police also discovered Thyrion’s legs in a crockpot box behind the driver’s seat of Schabusiness’ car. The rest of his remains were hidden in bags and other various containers in the basement of his mother’s home.

The suspect is being held on $2 million bond. She is due back in court on March 22.