Attorneys to review evidence in internet sex crimes case

Jan. 5—CATLETTSBURG — The attorney for a 45-year-old man accused of downloading child sexual abuse material will get access to the evidence, following a mix-up over which police agency was keeping it.

Matthew McDavid, of Catlettsburg, was charged over the summer following a joint investigation by the Ashland Police Department and Kentucky State Police into allegations of the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

On Thursday, defense attorney David Mussetter told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent that he went to review the evidence held at the APD, but he was told the evidence was held at KSP.

"We chased the rabbit down the hole and have now arranged to review the evidence at (Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney) Ms. Copley's office," Mussetter said.

With Mussetter scheduled to review the evidence next week, Vincent reset the case for Feb. 2 to give him time to analyze it.

