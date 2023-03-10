Attorneys in Scranton homicide case file dueling motions for new sentence

Mar. 9—The lawyer representing a Scranton woman imprisoned for fatally stabbing her fiancé and the attorneys who fought to put her there agreed on one thing this week: They want a different sentence.

Defense attorney Joe D'Andrea and Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell filed dueling motions with Judge Andy Jarbola requesting he reconsider a 7 1/2 -15 year prison sentence imposed last month on 42-year-old Eileen Dougherty.

The Scranton police arrested Dougherty in March 2021 on charges she stabbed George Shencavitz multiple times after an argument at their home on Delware Street.

Doughtery pleaded guilty in January to third-degree murder. She was sentenced to prison, followed by 10 years of probation, earlier this month.

In a motion filed Wednesday, District Attorney Mark Powell requested Jarbola modify Dougherty's sentence so it is more stringent. A day earlier, D'Andrea filed a motion asking for a six- to 12-year sentence.

Sentencing guidelines called for a penalty of 8 1/2 to 20 years on the low end and a statutory maximum of 40 years, the district attorney's office said in court paperwork.

Jarbola gave significant weight to Dougherty's "self-serving statements" made in a memorandum her defense prepared prior to sentencing, the prosecutor's office argued. The judge failed to account for her stabbing the victim while he tried to flee, her escalation of violence, allegations she harmed herself to frame Shencavitz and the fact she was under supervision for another crime.

At the time of the killing, she had been under supervision by the county Office of House Arrest for an earlier conviction for humiliating a mentally disabled woman.

In D'Andrea's sentencing memorandum, he argued Shencavitz abused alcohol and steroids and behaved violently toward Dougherty. Her killing of Shencacitz, while unjustified and wrong, had been the culmination of a volatile relationship, D'Andrea argued in court earlier this month.

That same memorandum included a protection from abuse order filed against Shencavitz by his wife, Angelica Shencavitz, text messages he shared with others demeaning his wife and a photograph of a nude woman — purportedly Dougherty — being choked by a man the defense claimed is George Shencavitz.

Also attached were reports from house arrest documenting Dougherty had been in contact with them the night of the killing, both to report she had been assaulted by Shencavitz and with a request to leave the house because they were arguing.

Many of the allegations D'Andrea raised do not have basis in the case's record, prosecutors said in a motion filed Wednesday. Much of it is objectionable because it is irrelevant, lacks proper authentication and improperly introduces character evidence of the victim, the district attorney argued.

"While some hearsay may be allowed during a sentencing hearing, the hearsay must be sufficiently reliable," prosecutors wrote in a brief, adding D'Andrea's evidence presented at her sentencing hearing "appear to be bare assertions with no support."

The reports documenting her calls to house arrest actually may indicate an attempt to cover up her own crime because one report was made a minute after the initial call to 911, prosecutors wrote in a brief.

If Dougherty wanted to claim she acted in self-defense, she should have taken the case to trial rather than plead guilty, Powell's office argued.

Dougherty has been behind bars without bail since her arrest in March 2021. She remained at the county jail Thursday.

