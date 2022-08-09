Attorneys searching for answers in death of Ga. woman who died in police custody

Attorneys for a Georgia family held a news conference Monday afternoon, more than a week after calling for transparency in the case of 28-year-old Brianna Grier.

“When police officers have citizens in their custody, they have citizens in their care,” said Attorney Ben Crump.

Since their initial news conference, the GBI has released body camera video of the July 15 incident when Grier fell out of a moving patrol car after being arrested by Hancock County sheriff deputies.

An independent review of Grier’s medical records has also been conducted because the findings of the actual autopsy still have not yet been released.

According to health experts, the injuries were severe and indicated a significant amount of force.

Last month, family members called 911 when Grier was having a mental episode. Instead of being taken to the hospital, she was arrested.

GBI investigators determined that Grier fell out of the patrol car because the door was not properly closed.

Grier was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital with trauma to the brain. She died six days later.

Her funeral is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11.

