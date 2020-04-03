Attorneys see surge of requests for wills as coronavirus takes its toll across the U.S.

Prasad Nalluri is a healthy husband, doting father and global businessman, and he’s been so busy planning for life that he hasn't put much thought into death.

Until now.

As the coronavirus began spreading across the country, then made its way to his hometown of Austin, Texas, the 49-year-old worried how his family would cope if he contracted the virus and died. Or worse, if both he and his wife fell victim to the pandemic.

What would happen to their 11-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter?

“I see the gravity of this,” says Nalluri, who works in healthcare product development and commercialization for a startup company. “My wife and I are fearful, and we want to put something in place.”

Attorneys and other experts specializing in end-of-life affairs say they have seen a surge in requests for help with wills and end-of-life legal documents in the past few weeks.

“A lot of people don’t want to address their mortality, and now that this pandemic has occurred, it actually accelerates their concerns for getting their affairs in order,” said Jack Garniewski, president of the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils and a CPA in Greenville, Delaware.

Some have had documents in place for years, but COVID-19 prompted a rush of updates because financial situations have changed or families have grown.

The situation is especially true among first responders and medical workers. These frontline workers fear on-the-job contact will kill them and leave grieving family members with no clear instruction about what should happen to their children and finances.

Colin Ross, a surgical ICU nurse at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, began tracking COVID-19 months ago when it struck China and especially after it spread to Italy.

“A large part of me thought this might stay contained in Asia,” the 36-year-old said. “Once it reached Italy, I knew it was only a matter of time before it came here.”

By the time the first cases arrived in the United States, Ross had seen reports of the high numbers of health care workers globally who contracted the virus. He decided to discuss the subject with his wife, Kate Bero, a 35-year-old physical therapist.

They were walking their dog, Gri, and Ross explained his wishes if he were to get sick and be on a ventilator.

“I said, ‘This is what I would want the end of my life to look like,’” he said. “She acknowledged it, and we came home.”

The couple recently began drafting a will using a template provided by an attorney friend.

Since the virus first appeared in the U.S. in January, more than 5,400 have died and more than 239,000 have been infected, the CDC reported Friday.

Some researchers predict the daily death toll could more than double by mid-April, meaning that more people would die of the virus than heart disease, the nation’s No. 1 killer.

Legal experts say while it may be unpleasant to contemplate one’s mortality, it is crucial to have a will in place to determine what will happen with children, property and possessions.

“Our clients are naturally concerned about their loved ones, and when they are faced with a situation like this, they want to make sure their families are cared for,” said Austin, Texas, estate planning attorney Glenn Karisch. “They don’t necessarily think they are going to die, but they do want to make things easier on their family members.”

Laws concerning “last wills and testaments” vary by state. Such documents generally detail which people or organizations will get a person’s belongings, who will manage property left to minor children and who will make sure terms of a will are carried out.

Generally, if people die without a will, their property is distributed to their closest relatives, beginning with their spouse and children, then possibly more distant relatives — a procedure that attorneys warn can leave heirs confused or with lifelong bitterness.

Some states, including Texas, also recognize so-called “holographic wills” in the handwriting of the deceased, who must also have signed it for it to be legally valid. Experts say that such documents often contain ambiguous phrases that can then tie up an estate in court for months or years and cost thousands in legal fees.

Challenges plague the process

Getting a will drafted in the middle of a global pandemic brings challenges. For one thing, such attorneys are now in high demand, meaning it could take days or weeks to find one with an opening.