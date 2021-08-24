Attorneys seek to block media from attending hearing for man accused of killing Newport News police officer

Once again, there’s an attempt in Newport News to block the media from attending a court hearing that would otherwise be open.

This time, it’s not for a police officer charged with murder, but for a man accused of killing a Newport News police officer early last year.

It began when a lawyer for Vernon E. Green II — charged with second-degree murder in the January 2020 slaying of Officer Katherine M. “Katie” Thyne — filed a motion in early August asking that certain evidence be barred from Green’s trial.

Then, on Aug. 12, that attorney, Newport News Public Defender Edward Webb, and Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Guthinger filed a joint motion asking that the media be barred from attending the hearings about that evidence.

They assert that the media should be excluded because it’s a “high-profile case,” and “permitting the media to report on the proceedings would be prejudicial to Green and may result in further public hostility toward Green.”

“Such coverage serves no public interest and can only lead to circumstances that will impede justice and prevent Green from receiving a fair trial,” the joint motion maintains.

The lawyers go on to assert that a Circuit Court judge can kick anyone out of any court hearing if their presence “would impair the conduct of a fair hearing,” provided that “the right of the accused to a public trial shall not be violated.”

In other words, Webb and Guthinger envision kicking the media out of the hearing but letting the rest of the public stay.

The evidence that Webb wants excluded from the trial includes that Green is a convicted felon; that he was on probation for a past case; that he was recently convicted on a federal gun charge pertaining to the incident; that he was out on bond on a North Carolina bank robbery charge when he tried to flee from the officers; and that a “cooler bag” found outside his car after the fatal crash contained a large amount of cash.

Most of that information has already been publicly reported.

The Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot broke the story about Green being out on bond on the 2016 armed robbery charge.

The newspapers also broke the news that Green was on probation on a 2003 cocaine possession case out of Newport News and had other charges on his record.

Moreover, the fact that Green pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge in the officer death case has already been widely reported by the Daily Press, The Pilot and other media outlets.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia issued three news releases touting the arrest, guilty plea to the gun and marijuana charges, and a resulting 10-year prison sentence in April.

The only unreported fact included in the motion to exclude evidence is that a cooler bag found outside Green’s car after the fatal crash included not only a gun and Green’s identification — as previously reported — but also “a substantial amount of cash.”

“Some of the cash found in the cooler, including an unusual number of $2 bills, may have been linked to another bank robbery in Charlottesville ... but the details of that connection remain undeveloped,” the motion says.

Webb declined to explain much about why he doesn’t want the media at the hearing, particularly given that most of the information has already been reported already.

“It was a joint motion — we both agreed to it,” Webb said. “It’s just a joint effort to protect the integrity of any future jury.”

He said he and Guthinger also agreed that they would oppose having cameras in the courtroom at any pretrial hearings.

Guthinger, for his part, would not elaborate. “I joined in with the public defender’s office (on the request), but I’m not going to comment on an ongoing case.”

Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Earlier this year, the press and public were barred from a Newport News court hearing in a case also involving a Newport News police officer.

An outside prosecutor from Suffolk asked that a judge close a bond hearing for Sgt. Albin T. “Trevor” Pearson, accused of killing Henry K. Berry III in his home in late 2019. Judge Margaret Poles Spencer agreed to do so — and also sealed the documents pertaining to the hearing.

The Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot are appealing that decision to the Virginia Supreme Court, contending the ruling was improper and seeking access to the sealed documents.

Under U.S. Supreme Court and Virginia Supreme Court precedent, the media has a First Amendment right to attend court proceedings that can only be overcome under very limited circumstances.

The high court has cited alternatives to closure, such as questioning would be jurors during the jury selection process to determine whether they can be fair in their deliberations.

Moreover, the Sixth Amendment says the accused are guaranteed “a public trial,” which has been interpreted to mean that hearings pertaining to the case are open, too. Public hearings are designed not only to protect a defendant’s rights, but also to instill public confidence in the justice system.

On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Papile was supposed to preside over that hearing on both the evidentiary hearing and the motion to block the media from attending. But before that began, Green asked for a new lawyer to replace Webb — contending that the lawyer has a conflict of interest in the case and has failed to provide adequate representation.

“I will no longer discuss any matters of my case with Mr. Webb,” Green wrote in an email to the court on Aug. 10, telling Papile on Monday that the public defender hasn’t kept him properly informed on the proceedings.

Papile rejected Green’s request, saying he hadn’t heard anything that would warrant removing Webb from the case, and said he would move forward with the hearing to exclude evidence.

Guthinger then asked to postpone the hearing to allow him more time to file his written response to Webb’s motion to exclude evidence. He said he assumed the hearing wouldn’t go forward because of the request for a new lawyer.

Papile agreed to delay the hearing until Sept. 3.

Green was indicted in June on second-degree murder and failing to stop at an accident in Thyne’s death.

Court documents say Green was sitting in a parked car on 16th Street on Jan. 23, 2020, when Thyne and another Newport News police officer were questioning him about smoking marijuana.

The officers approached Green after a third officer — watching the parking lot by way of a remote video camera — passed word that Green and a female passenger might be smoking pot.

As Thyne attempted to detain Green, court documents say, Green suddenly hit the gas pedal and took off — leaving the 24-year-old Thyne trapped between the driver’s side door and the car’s frame.

The car crashed into a street sign and a tree about 400 feet away, with the door pinning Thyne during the impact. She was found motionless on the street.

She was the first Newport News police officer to die in the line of duty in more than 25 years.

Webb’s motion contends that the evidence in question needs to be kept out of the trial as a matter of fairness.

“It is anticipated that the Commonwealth will seek to introduce some or all of the objectionable evidence in an attempt to show Green’s motive in evading any further encounter with (the officers),” Webb wrote in the motion to exclude evidence.

But Webb added that “even if this evidence might give an inference of Green’s motive,” its value is “far outweighed” by the chance that the evidence could be “prejudicial,” or “creating in the minds of the jury an unfounded presumption of guilt.”

Green, being held at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, faces up to 71 years on the Newport News charges. The North Carolina bank robbery charge is still pending.

