Attorneys seek expanded jury pool in fed court trial

Dec. 11—The federal hate crimes trial of three convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery is set to begin in February in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, but jurors deciding the case could hail from as far away as inland Dodge or upland Wilkes counties.

The trial of Travis McMichael, 35, Greg McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan will begin Feb. 7 with jury selection at the federal courthouse, 801 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The three men, all of whom are White, face federal charges of interference of rights and attempted kidnapping.

The three were convicted Nov. 24 in Superior Court of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the shooting death of 25-year-old Arbery, who was Black, Feb. 23, 2020, in Satilla Shores.

Impaneling a jury of Glynn County residents for the state case against them proved to be an arduous process that began Oct. 18 and ended 21/2 weeks later after intense questioning of hundreds of residents on the highly-publicized case.

To avoid a similar drawn-out process in federal court, attorneys on both sides have requested the potential jury pool include residents from all 43 counties in the Southern District of Georgia, according to a joint motion filed Friday in federal court. Generally for a local federal trial, the jury would be selected from residents within the Brunswick district, including Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Long, Wayne, Appling and Jeff Davis counties.

But considering strong opinions about the case expressed by potential jurors during the state trial, attorneys for both the prosecution and the defense have asked the U.S. District Court to mail jury summonses throughout the entire district.

The Southern District encompasses more than 1.6 million people. Counties on its outer reaches are between a three- and four-hour drive from Brunswick.

Travis McMichael killed the unarmed Arbery with buckshot blasts from a 12-gauge shotgun after he, his father and Bryan pursued him in two pickup trucks. The McMichaels claimed they wanted to talk to him about break-ins that had occurred in the neighborhood. Travis McMichael claimed he shot Arbery in self-defense after he grabbed his gun.

Sentencing in the state case has not been scheduled.

In federal court, Travis and Greg McMichael also are charged with one federal count each of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Travis McMichael additionally is charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime.