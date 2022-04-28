Attorneys seek halt to executions as Oscar Franklin Smith 'oversight' investigated

Federal public defenders on Thursday called on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to issue a moratorium on executions a week after a "technical oversight" delayed the killing of death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith.

Few details have been released on the oversight that led to temporary reprieve just more than an hour before Smith was set to die by lethal injection. Lee's office told reporters this week more details may be released soon.

Kelley Henry, chief of the federal public defender's habeas unit, has led the call for an immediate independent review of the problem.

"Such action would not only be courageous but would also be the right thing to do for the residents of this state who deserve to know that the most solemn act of government is approached with the utmost care and professionalism," she wrote in a letter to Lee Thursday. "It would be the right thing for the condemned and their families. It would be the right thing for victims' family members."

Also signing the letter was fellow federal public defender Amy Harwell, Smith's lead attorney. Lawyers with the office represent more than half the men on Tennessee's death row, including two others set to be executed this year, Byron Black and Donald Middlebrooks.

The call was announced at a news conference Thursday at the federal public defender's office in Nashville.

Delayed execution

Smith, 72, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 1, 1989, killings of his estranged wife, Judith Robirds Smith, 35, and her sons from another marriage, Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13.

The state was scheduled to execute him by lethal injection at 7 p.m. on April 21. At 5:42 p.m., Lee announced a temporary reprieve of the execution due to an "oversight" in the lethal injection protocol process.

Lee had previously declined to intervene in the capital case.

State law allows condemned inmates sentenced to death for a crime that took place before 1999 to choose between electrocution and the state's default execution method of lethal injection. Smith chose not to select a method.

Smith, who has maintained innocence in the killings since his arrest, has been on death row for 32 years.

He was first scheduled to be executed in June 2020 but had two execution dates rescheduled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Tennessee Supreme Court could set a new date for June 8 at the earliest after the reprieve expires, but there is no indication they intend to move that quickly.

Smith is one of dozens of death row inmates who joined a lawsuit in 2018 arguing lethal injection amounts to state-sanctioned torture by creating the sensations of drowning and burning alive.

They argued using the controversial three-drug mix would violate constitutional bans on cruel and unusual punishment.

Lee's decision last week is the first time he's intervened in a capital case, except for COVID-19-related delays.

Harold Wayne Nichols is scheduled to be executed on June 9.

Legal fight ongoing

Attorneys last week filed a request for evidence in the case of another Tennessee death row inmate, Middlebrooks, as part of an ongoing lawsuit arguing the state's current protocol is unconstitutional.

Tennessee death row inmates have long taken the position the current lethal injection protocol amounts to state-sanctioned torture. The state is one of the few still using the three-drug cocktail after botched executions were reported across the country.

According to the state's lethal injection protocol document, an unnamed physician writes a prescription for the drugs after TDOC receives an execution date order. The drugs are stored in an armory area at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution until an execution day.

Federal Public Defender Kelley Henry makes comments about her client Franklin Oscar Smith's reprieve of execution at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.

Once in the execution chamber, the protocol directs the execution team to prepare two sets of nine syringes with the lethal injection cocktail and must document the procedure. The team also prepares an intravenous line setup before the prisoner is transferred from death watch to the execution chamber.

The state's protocol requires TDOC to keep a large enough drug supply to carry out three executions.

"Not every problem must be solved in court," Henry and Harwell wrote in Thursday's letter, asking Lee to at least stay executions until the courts finish their review of the case.

