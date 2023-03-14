Attorneys send letter to President Biden asking for help in Shanquella Robinson case

The death of Shanquella Robinson still remains shrouded in mystery.

On Monday, two nationally known attorneys representing her family shared a letter they sent to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In the letter, the attorneys demanded the White House step in to bring those responsible to justice.

Sue-Ann Robinson and Ben Crump said the letter is a follow-up to a news conference they held in Washington D.C. earlier this month.

“Despite reaching out to Consular authorities who are tasked with being the family’s guide and liaison in cases such as this we have encountered numerous obstacles in our efforts to receive information for the family on whether those responsible would ever be brought to justice,” the letter reads.

Shanquella Robinson was killed in Cabo four months ago while on vacation, investigators say. The Mexican government issued an arrest warrant for a friend of hers but never named that person.

Editor’s note: The letter includes the name of the person the warrant has been issued for but Channel 9 has not been able to independently confirm that information with authorities. For that reason, the individual’s name has been redacted from the letter.

In the letter, the attorneys asked for help from the U.S. government in two specific ways.

“The United States can follow the extradition protocol and turn over the individual or individuals responsible for Shanquella’s death to Mexican Authorities. “Alternatively, U.S. federal law enforcement agencies can request concurrent jurisdiction with Mexican law enforcement agencies which would permit U.S. prosecutors to bring the case in the United States as the involved parties are U.S. Citizens.

The attorneys mentioned the U.S. response to the Americans who were kidnapped at Matamoros in Mexico, saying it was the “swift” response they wanted in the Shanquella Robinson case.

“My clients recognize that the U.S. Government has many priorities and responsibilities, but believe that intervening in this case would not only serve the interests of justice but also send a clear message that transnational criminal activities will not be tolerated,” the letter concludes.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

