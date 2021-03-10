Attorneys in ex-cop's trial probe jurors' views about police

  • In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., in the trial of Chauvin, who is accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via AP)
  • In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions prior to continuing jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • Protesters march downtown in Minneapolis, Minn., on the first day of the Derek Chauvin trial which began with jury selection, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)
  • In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in Chauvin's trial, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this screen grab from video, Matthew Frank, the assistant Minnesota attorney general speaks to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill during pretrial motions, prior to continuing jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • A National Guard soldier walks inside the fenced-off plaza of the Hennepin County Government Center, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill during pretrial motions, prior to continuing jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • A National Guard soldier stands inside the fenced-off perimeter of the Hennepin County Government Center, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • In this image taken from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher questions a potential juror as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via AP)
1 / 10

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., in the trial of Chauvin, who is accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death probed potential jurors Wednesday about their attitudes toward police, trying to determine whether they’re more inclined to believe testimony from law enforcement over evidence from other witnesses to the fatal confrontation.

Judge Peter Cahill seated two more jurors to go with the three picked Tuesday for Derek Chauvin’s trial on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. It’s been a grinding process during which attorneys ask prospective jurors one by one whether they could keep an open mind, what they think of the criminal justice system and racial justice issues, how they resolve conflicts and much more.

In a separate development, the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear Chauvin's appeal to block a third-degree murder charge from being reinstated. At issue is whether the conviction of another former Minneapolis police officer in the unrelated killing of an Australian woman established a precedent for prosecutors to restore a third-degree murder count that the trial judge dismissed earlier. The Minnesota Court of Appeals last week said it settled the law with its ruling last month affirming the conviction of Mohamed Noor in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

The new decision from the state’s highest court left open the possibility that Cahill could add the charge back, lessening the chances that Chauvin’s trial would be delayed over the dispute. The conventional legal wisdom is that giving the jury another option for convicting Chauvin of murder raises the chance of a conviction.

Cahill noted the ruling during a break and told the prosecution and defense that they’ll discuss next steps Thursday morning before jury selection begins for the day. He noted that there are still some legal issues left to be decided before resolving that dispute.

The first juror picked Wednesday, a man who works in sales management and grew up in a mostly white part of central Minnesota, acknowledged saying on his written questionnaire that he had a “very favorable” opinion of the Black Lives Matter movement and a “somewhat unfavorable” impression of the Blue Lives Matter countermovement in favor of police, yet “somewhat agreed” that police don’t get the respect they deserve. He said he agrees that there are bad police officers.

"Are there good ones? Yes. So I don’t think it’s right to completely blame the entire organization,” he told the court under questioning from prosecutor Steve Schleicher.

He also said he would be more inclined to believe an officer, all things being equal, over the word of another witness. But he maintained he would be able to set aside any ideas about the inherent honesty of an officer and evaluate each witness on their own.

The second, a man who works in information technology security, marked “strongly agree” on a question about whether he believes police in his community make him feel safe. His community wasn’t specified — jurors are being drawn from all over Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis and many of its suburbs.

“In my community, I think when there is suspicious activity the police will stop by, they will ask a question,” he said. “I think that sense of community is all we want right? We want to live in a community where we feel safe regardless of race, color and gender.”

Schleicher noted that the man also stated in questionnaire that he strongly disagreed with the concept of “defunding” the police, which has become a political flashpoint locally and across the country in the wake of Floyd’s death.

“While I necessarily might not agree with the police action in some situation, I believe that in order for police to make my community safe they have to have the money,” he replied.

The questionnaire explores potential jurors' familiarity with the case and their own contacts with police. Their answers have not been made public, and the jurors’ identities are being kept secret. Their r acial backgrounds often aren’t disclosed in open court.

Floyd was declared dead on May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against the Black man’s neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond, leading to a nationwide reckoning on race.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired. The others face an August trial on aiding and abetting charges. The defense hasn't said whether Chauvin will testify in his own defense.

Schleicher used a peremptory challenge Wednesday to remove from the panel a woman who has a nephew who’s a sheriff’s deputy in western Minnesota. She said she was dismayed by the violence that followed Floyd’s death.

“I personally didn’t see any usefulness to it,” she said. “I didn’t see anything accomplished by it, except I suppose bring attention to the frustrations of the people involved. But did I see anything useful coming out of the burning of Lake Street and that sort of thing? I did not.”

The first juror chosen for the panel on Wednesday said he had one potential problem — he’s scheduled to get married May 1 in Florida but was prepared to change his plans if the trial continues that long. Opening statements are scheduled for no sooner than March 29 and testimony is expected to last about four weeks, so it could get tight.

“We’ll do our best to get you to your wedding,” Cahill said as he informed the man he was on the jury. “Go ahead and throw me under the bus with your fiancée.”

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • Five jurors seated in Minneapolis trial over deadly arrest of George Floyd

    Two more jurors were seated on Wednesday during the second day of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman facing criminal charges for his role in the death of George Floyd during an arrest that caused an outcry around the world. Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County District Court has set aside three weeks to screen jurors, aware that most people have heard of Chauvin and even seen the bystander's video showing him with his knee on the dying Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

  • Jury selection begins in Derek Chauvin trial

    JUDGE PETER CAHILL: "You have been summoned as potential jurors in the case of state of Minnesota versus Derek Chauvin."Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman facing murder and manslaughter charges for his role in the death of George Floyd during an arrest that caused an outcry around the world. Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill went ahead with the jury selection - which was delayed Monday - after state prosecutors argued to the Minnesota Court of Appeals that the high-stakes trial should not begin until a higher court resolved how many criminal charges Chauvin should face. Judge Cahill said he believed he had jurisdiction to proceed unless he was ordered otherwise.The small group of potential jurors have been promised anonymity for the duration of the trial - a trial which has involved barricading parts of downtown Minneapolis for fear of civil unrest. The court also mailed prospective jurors an unusually detailed 16-page questionnaire last year asking them what they know about Floyd's death, and asking for their opinions on the Black Lives Matter movement.Hundreds of anti-racism demonstrators chanted in the streets around a barricaded courthouse on Monday, blocking traffic, as a small number of soldiers called in from the Minnesota National Guard watched from a distance. The trial is seen as a landmark case on police violence against Black people in the United States.Chauvin and three other police officers were fired the day after the deadly arrest on May 25, in which Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd.The video got international attention and sparked protests globally.Chauvin, who was released on $1 million bond last October, would face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.

  • Yelich goes yard | FastCast

    Christian Yelich goes deep for the first time this spring, plus Rafael Ortega hits a walk-off grand slam on this edition of FastCast

  • Gender bias dominates the sneaker industry — here's what women sneakerheads are doing to change that

    'We don’t want women’s exclusives. We want inclusive sizing.'

  • CDC misinterpreted our research on opening schools. It should loosen the rules now.

    Keeping schools closed or even partially closed, based on what we know now, is harming children.

  • Derek Chauvin: The man accused of killing George Floyd

    The Minneapolis police officer was fired and arrested within a week of George Floyd's death in 2020.

  • Russia slows down Twitter for not removing 'illegal content'

    Russia is slowing down Twitter's speed for allegedly failing to remove illegal content and materials with prohibited information.

  • Appeals court rules third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin shouldn't have been tossed

    A Minnesota appeals court ruled a trial judge should not have thrown out a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd.

  • Letters to the Editor: COVID-19 passports might create two-tiered citizenship. What's wrong with that?

    If fearing not being able to travel or eat out spurs people to get their COVID-19 vaccines, that's a good thing.

  • Rupert Grint Recounts Working on 'Harry Potter': 'Definitely a Time Where It Felt Quite Suffocating'

    The now-32-year-old actor opened up about his decade-long role as Ron Weasley, admitting 'sometimes it definitely felt like I wanted to do something else.'

  • Jeep's facing the first official requests to drop the Cherokee name nearly 50 years after launching the SUV

    For the first time ever, the Cherokee Nation is asking Jeep to rename the Jeep Cherokee ahead of the new Grand Cherokee's official launch.

  • New York City school segregation perpetuates racism, lawsuit contends

    A group of New York City students filed a sweeping lawsuit on Tuesday that accuses the United States' largest public school system of perpetuating racism via a flawed admissions process for selective programs that favors white students. The lawsuit in state court in Manhattan argues that a "rigged system" begins sorting children academically when they are as young as 4 years old, using criteria that disproportionately benefit more affluent, white students. As a result, minority students are often denied an opportunity to gain access to more selective programs, from elementary to high school, and are instead relegated to failing schools that exacerbate existing inequities, the lawsuit contends.

  • Henry Cuellar: Biden admin came to my district and thinks they know the border better after a few hours

    Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas., discusses how his district was not notified of Biden sending a delegation to investigate the border.

  • What is justice? In Derek Chauvin case, a weary city that wears George Floyd's face waits for an answer

    A weary country, particularly its Black residents, is hoping for even a modicum of the justice it spent a summer – or a lifetime – seeking.

  • COVID-19 relief package: $1,400 checks, $300 bonus for federal unemployment benefits

    The coronavirus relief package would include $1,400 checks and extend badly needed jobless aid for millions of Americans through September.

  • Report: Patriots getting trade calls about N’Keal Harry

    What would N'Keal Harry be worth on the trade market?

  • Saudi king approves support for Islamic pilgrimage operators after COVID-19: SPA

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in support of Islamic pilgrimages, Saudi state news agency SPA said late on Monday. The initiatives are aimed at mitigating the financial and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the sector that provides support for the haj and umrah pilgrimages, SPA said. They include exempting accommodation facilities from the annual fees for municipal commercial activities' licenses in the cities of Mecca and Medina, where the Islamic pilgrimages take place.

  • Vikings release LT Riley Reiff

    The Minnesota Vikings cut veteran left tackle Riley Reiff, shoring up more cap space for the 2021 offseason.

  • Strategic Long-Range Cannon effort on hold ahead of report

    The National Academy of Sciences is expected to issue a report on the technical feasibility of a long-range cannon that can fire artillery 1,000 nautical miles, then the Army will decide what's next.

  • Is WandaVision ... Pentagon propaganda?

    Marvel and Disney have long histories of collaborating with the FBI and the Department of Defense. Consider the evidence ‘The special thanks to the Department of Defense in the show’s end credits seems like clear evidence of some manner of government involvement.’ Photograph: AP WandaVision, which aired its series finale last week, has quickly become one of the most popular TV shows in the United States. Its intricate plot and unique spin on the Marvel Universe hooked millions of viewers. The episodes are short compared with most shows of its caliber, so the plot must be tight, with little time to waste in its mostly less than half-hour runtime. So it is intriguing, if not outright suspicious, that the show has chosen to give unnecessary screen time to Jimmy Woo, an FBI agent first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. The MCU already has two organizations well equipped to deal with supernatural entities: the organization Sword (Sentient World Observation and Response Department) is featured heavily in the show, and the tattered remains of Shield (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division) continue to appear in Marvel movies even after the agency’s initial demise in Captain America: Winter Soldier. The character of Jimmy Woo wasn’t even in the original concept of WandaVision, but was suggested as an addition by Marvel executives. There are rumors that Marvel’s favorite FBI agent will get his own show in the near future, but his presence here still makes little sense. While it isn’t yet clear whether the FBI is directly involved with WandaVision, the mere use of the FBI logo requires approval from the agency. And the special thanks to the Department of Defense, often colloquially called the Pentagon, in the show’s end credits seems like clear evidence of some manner of government involvement. Marvel and Disney’s long histories of collaborating with the US government, in particular the FBI and the Pentagon, to create propaganda – in exchange for military equipment, location access and consultation – is reason for concern. The FBI and the Pentagon have both engaged in decades of direct intervention with television and film The FBI and the Pentagon have both engaged in decades of direct intervention with television and film. J Edgar Hoover, the FBI’s founding director, served as a de facto co-producer for the 1959 drama film The FBI Story, even going as far as to play himself and force reshoots of scenes that he felt didn’t portray the FBI in an appropriate light. Hoover spent the rest of his life intervening in movies like 1962’s Moon Pilot, in which he pressured Disney to change a bumbling FBI agent into a generic “federal security officer” to avoid besmirching the good name of his agency. Walt Disney even served as an FBI informant, who turned in alleged communists in return for the ability to film inside FBI headquarters. Despite claiming that its formal relationship with Hollywood is over, there is evidence that the FBI continues to review and approve movies – over 700 “requests for assistance” were reviewed by the FBI in 2012 alone. Ed Saxon, a producer of the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, complained about the FBI’s role in the movie and attempts by the agency to whitewash its behavior and turn the movie into propaganda for the recruitment of female agents. Much of the information uncovered about the FBI’s modern role was only revealed after a three-year lawsuit for information by BuzzFeed. The Pentagon has engaged in similar practices over the last century. The first best picture Oscar winner was 1927’s Wings, a war movie created with support from the US armed forces. There are multiple departments within the Department of Defense that exist to coordinate directly with Hollywood. Phil Strub, the Pentagon’s former deputy director of entertainment media – its chief liaison with film-makers – described his role as: …encouraging entertainment media producers to create or increase positive and reasonably accurate US military portrayals in their projects while remaining mindful of their creative process. Continually seeks out new ways to capitalize on innovations in entertainment media to inform the American public about the military, and/or benefit military recruiting and retention. Strub was involved with the production of movies and shows such as Transformers, Pearl Harbor, War of the Worlds, Bones and 24. Movies give the Pentagon total script approval rights in trade for the use of large amounts of military equipment. For example, Top Gun, the highest grossing movie of 1986, gave the navy the ability to rewrite parts of the original screenplay in exchange for access to fighter jets and aircraft carriers. As a result of the positive portrayal, the navy saw a 500% increase in enlistments the year of its release. Marvel’s Captain Marvel followed in its footsteps; the studio partnered with the air force to use the movie as a tool to boost recruitment of female pilots. The military succeeded again, last year seeing a modest bump in the percentage of female applicants. The navy saw a 500% increase in enlistments the year of Top Gun’s release. Photograph: Paramount/Allstar/Paramount Captain Marvel wasn’t the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first dance with our government. Marvel agreed to allow the Pentagon to screen Iron Man before its release in return for access to F-22 Raptor fighter jets. The two sequels got similar treatment. Captain America: The First Avenger easily secured support from the US army, given the movie’s positive depiction of the United States as the hero of the second world war. The Avengers was poised to receive similar support but was rejected due to the unclear nature of the secretive government agency Shield and how it might have been perceived by the public. The military returned for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which earned the Pentagon’s approval because of its positive portrayal of veterans. Again, the studio received free military equipment, and again the Pentagon received the power of final approval on the movie. The end credits of WandaVision imply that the Pentagon had a final say on the script, and it makes sense that the inclusion of a friendly government agent as a character could offset the show’s otherwise negative portrayal of the country’s agencies. WandaVision’s helicopters and humvees were most likely provided free of charge by the US government. Of course this equipment isn’t actually free. The American public is effectively paying Hollywood to create propaganda that aims to sugarcoat the crimes of its military and intelligence apparatuses. Funding that could be used for disaster relief and healthcare is being used to recruit young people to die and kill in other countries for the sake of corporate interests. At a time when the FBI is being positioned as a force against far-right extremism – despite its own long history of white supremacy – the placement of an endearing, though otherwise pointless, FBI agent feels insidious. Even if the FBI isn’t directly involved in the production itself, the relationship they’ve built with Hollywood over the last 80 years, and the funding of the US government, has given us another piece of propaganda in an otherwise wonderful show. In the comics, Agent Jimmy Woo left the FBI decades ago; maybe it’s time for the entertainment industry to do the same. Akin Olla is a Nigerian American political strategist and organizer. He works as a trainer for Momentum Community and is the host of This is the Revolution Podcast