Attorneys for teen accused of raping 15-year-old says text messages will clear Cobb County student

Attorneys representing the 16-year-old boy accused of raping a 15-year-old girl inside Harrison High School earlier this month said they have text messages that will prove the two teens had consensual sex inside the school.

“This was not a rape in any sense of the imagination,” said the attorney representing the student, Tunde Akinyele.

“He hasn’t been in any trouble before. It’s completely uncharacteristic,” co-council Tawanna Morgan said.

On Wednesday, Channel 2′s Audrey Washington asked the attorneys how they know the text messages are real.

“We have the actual text messages on the phone,” Akinyele said.

“Both of them were trying to get their stories straight as to what to tell the administration,” Akinyele said.

The attorneys said both the accused and the accuser allegedly texted about the 16-year-old boy’s girlfriend finding out and what to tell school officials.

“We don’t think the administration is aware of the conversations that took place after the alleged incident, which shows the consensual nature of it and shows the attempt by both of them to cover up the sex that took place in the bathroom,” Akinyele said.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington obtained the Cobb County Police warrant, which stated, in part, that the accused:

“Did follow the Female Juvenile into the girl’s bathroom at Harrison High School.”

The warrant went on to state that the 16-year-old boy trapped the girl in the stall and then raped her.

“…the Female juvenile was telling him “no” and to “stop”, multiple times.”

The attorneys shared the text messages with Washington, who did not see a date in the text messages that proved they were sent after the alleged rape. There was also no mention of the alleged incident in the text messages.

The attorneys said they have shared the text messages with the District Attorney’s Office and will next share them with Cobb County Police.

The attorneys said they hope to have their client out of jail sometime this week.

