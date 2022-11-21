Attorneys: Videos show Derrick Kittling's death at hands of Rapides deputy unwarranted

Attorneys representing the family of Derrick Kittling say newly released dash cam and body cam video shows the Alexandria man didn't have to die at the hands of a Rapides Parish sheriff's deputy who shot and killed him during a traffic stop.

“The newly-released footage in the Derrick Kittling case confirms what we had suspected from our initial review of the facts: Derrick‘s killing was unwarranted and completely preventable," national civil-rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Ronald Haley said in a joint statement Monday.

Their statement comes a day after Louisiana State Police released the video, which shows Kittling and deputy Rodney Anderson engaged in a struggle before the officer shot and killed him after a traffic stop Nov. 6.

"We believe that Deputy Rodney Anderson profiled Derrick from the moment he initiated this out-of-jurisdiction traffic stop for window tint and a modified exhaust," the attorneys say in a statement issued by Crump's law firm. “Deputy Anderson escalated and demonstrated the use of unnecessary deadly force during this traffic stop."

The attorneys also call for Anderson's employment to be terminated immediately.

Ronald Haley (left), the co-counsel of civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump marches Thursday in Alexandria with LaNeesha Alexander, daughter of Derrick Kittling who was shot by a Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office deputy during a traffic stop.

The video, released during a news conference at State Police Troop E headquarters in Alexandria, shows Kittling standing at the rear of his silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The video shows Kittling asking Anderson why he was being stopped. Anderson does not answer the question.

Kittling and Anderson then engage in a struggle. In the video, Kittling, 45, reaches for Anderson's Taser and a struggle ensues. The Taser was fired at least twice, the video shows, but it was unclear whether it hit Kittling or the deputy.

Col. Lamar Davis, State Police superintendent, said that is part of the incident his agency is still trying to determine during its ongoing investigation.

After shooting Kittling, Anderson immediately radios that a subject had been shot in the head and calls for an ambulance. Anderson also sustained minor injuries during the struggle and can be heard in the video as he radios that he is bleeding from the head.

Anderson remains on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Attorneys: Video shows deputy didn't have to kill Derrick Kittling