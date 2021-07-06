Attorneys for Wallace and Baldock ask for new trial

Jul. 6—The lawyer for Pulaski Constable Michael "Wally" Wallace is asking for a new trial, and the lawyer for Constable Gary Baldock is asking to either hold a new trial or for a judgment of acquittal.

The two elected officials were found guilty last month in a federal jury trial on charges of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamines.

Both are currently lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center. They are scheduled for sentencing on October 18.

In the meantime, it appears both constables are looking for alternate avenues of fighting the judgment outside of appealing.

Wallace's attorney, Robert Norfleet, stated several reasons as to why they felt the case against the constables was unfair, stating that the scope of the trial "was much broader than what the government portrayed to defense counsel," and that both evidence and testimony was introduced beyond what should have been permissible, coloring the perception of the defendants to the jury.

Norfleet stated that it wasn't disclosed until the middle of the trial that an assistant United States attorney met with a witness, Robert Beach, by teleconference before the trial.

Norfleet said also that the warrant to search the hotel room of Kareem Pinkney — an undercover agent for the FBI — should not have been considered, and that the testimony of several witnesses was improper.

The search warrant for Pinkney's hotel room, and the application for it, was one of the most critical pieces of evidence in the trial. In the application, Wallace stated that he observed Pinkney having bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and dilated pupils, and that he was unsteady on his feet.

This was contradicted by video and audio evidence which recorded Pinkney speaking clearly and answering questions without issue. He was also seen walking without issue, rather than being "unsteady."

Wallace also said that there was probable cause to search the hotel room because "I was told by the subject the drugs were in the hotel room."

Story continues

Pinkney was seen several times in a video denying any connection to the drug trade and saying he didn't have any drugs at all.

In court documents, Norfleet said that probable cause for the search warrant still existed even if those matters were taken out. The warrant was legal and, therefore, should not have been given to the jury for consideration, according to Norfleet.

Norfleet also took exception to testimony from witness Danny Hughes, pointing out that the version of events presented at the federal trial contradicted the version he gave a Pulaski County judge when trying to submit a plea deal in his own case.

Hughes was pulled over by Wallace, leading to Hughes submitting a plea deal in Pulaski Circuit Court in an attempt to receive a lighter sentence.

In his statement to the judge, he said the methamphetamine and scales Wallace found in his vehicle were his.

However, during the constables' trial, Hughes told the jury that, while he did have some meth in his possession, it was only enough for personal use. He claimed that Wallace planted scales and more meth — enough that Hughes would be charges with a trafficking offense rather than just possession.

"[T]he United States clearly encouraged this lawless course of conduct and permitted Mr. Hughes to testify for the government knowing Mr. Hughes would commit perjury simply because that course of conduct fit the government's trial narrative," Norfleet stated.

He also argues that another witness, Kayla Dobbs, told the jury details about her allegation that Wallace had groped her during a traffic stop.

She offered up that statement voluntarily on the stand — she had not been asked about it by either the prosecution or the defense, and those statements were not followed up on in questioning by either side.

Norfleet said there was an agreement between the prosecution and the defense that the groping allegation would not be used as evidence during the trial, and while no physical evidence was provided to the jury, they still heard that particular statement from Dobbs, which could have clouded their opinion of Wallace, according to Norfleet.

As for Baldock, his attorney, John Kevin West, is seeking an acquittal for his client on both counts, saying there was not enough proof of Baldock's guilt presented by the prosecution.

In particular, West cites another federal case in which it was ruled that a defendant cannot be convicted just because he happened to be working at the same time that another officer was found to be committing wrongful acts.

West argues that Baldock being present during Pinkney's arrest isn't grounds for including him within a "conspiracy."

West also states that during several of the incidents put forward to attempt to show wrongdoing by Wallace — the search of Timothy Sizemore's vehicle and the arrest of Hughes — Baldock was not even on the scene.

The prosecution claimed that the search of Sizemore's car was suspicious, since Wallace reached into an area of the vehicle where two Somerset Police Officers had previously searched, and allegedly found a small bottle of meth that neither of those officers had found.

Baldock was not present for that search, and only showed up later to keep Sizemore in Baldock's cruiser while Wallace wrote an application for a search warrant inside the Somerset Police station.

Back when the guilty verdicts were announced, Acting United States Attorney Carlton S. Shier, IV, said, "This case is a disgraceful example of a grave betrayal of trust, a profound violation of the rights of others, and a real danger to our community. When those charged with enforcing the law and protecting the public turn instead to corruption, self-interest, and violating the rights of others, that does enduring damage to our communities. It also undermines the hard work and true dedication of so many. I want to thank the FBI and our trial team for the hard work and dedication that lead to these guilty verdicts."

Robert Brown, special agent in charge of the FBI's Louisville Field Office, said, "As evidenced by the jury's guilty verdict, the actions of the two Pulaski County constables were not only harmful to the individuals they swore under oath to protect, but they also undermined public trust and confidence in law enforcement. The FBI will not tolerate those who abuse their authority for their own personal gain and is committed to rooting out public corruption at all level."

The United States has 14 days to respond to Wallace's and Baldock's motions for a new trial.

Baldock is still scheduled to stand trial for a separate case that stems from his arrest on the Conspiracy Against Civil Rights charge. He is charged with Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. That trial currently is set for July 19.