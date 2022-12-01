Attorneys working out deal for man accused of arson

Dec. 1—A man accused of setting fire in his girlfriend's apartment building had his sentencing delayed in two other cases due to the additional charges he acquired from the alleged arson incident.

Brian Thomas Deason, 37, of Somerset, was set for sentencing Thursday in cases involving fourth-degree Assault — Domestic Violence/Minor Injury; third-degree Criminal Mischief; and Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent.

However, both the prosecutor and Deason's attorney, Dan Thompson, asked Pulaski Circuit Judge John Prather to postpone the sentencing hearing to give both sides time to work out another deal.

Prosecutors explained that while Deason was originally awaiting sentencing on the first two cases, he became involved in a third case that saw him charged with first-degree Arson, five counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police, second-degree Burglary, Resisting Arrest and first-degree Criminal Trespassing.

In that incident, which took place in July, Somerset Police officers responded to a report of a woman who sought refuge at a neighbor's residence, saying her boyfriend was threatening her.

The neighbor called Pulaski County 911 and reported that the suspect, identified as Deason, also threatened to burn the residence to the ground.

After showing up at the apartment, one SPD officer reported that he made several attempts to get anyone inside to respond before going around to the backdoor, where he encountered Deason leaving.

Deason reportedly fled from that officer, while other officers arriving at the scene observed smoke coming from inside the apartment.

Officers evacuated residents from the apartment and an adjacent apartment, and called the Somerset Fire Department for assistance.

In the course of putting out the fire, SFD firefighters determined a small fire had been intentionally set inside the laundry room of the apartment.

Deason had submitted a guilty plea on the first two cases, but currently has a plea of not guilty in the arson case.

In Thursday's court hearing, Judge Prather heard that prosecutors had offered a deal to Deason to serve 10 years on all cases, but Thompson wanted time to talk with his client and discuss coming back with a counter offer.

Prather set the next court date in the matter for January 19.

Deason is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.