Attorneys working to resolve case against Father Lopez senior and ARCA racer Daniel Dye

Daniel Dye stunned the ARCA field last week.

Attorneys are working to resolve the misdemeanor battery case against Daniel Dye, a driver in the ARCA racing series and a senior at Father Lopez High School.

Dye, 18, was arrested April 26 after he was accused of punching another student in the groin during class, sending the student to the hospital with a serious injury, according to Daytona Beach Police, which initially charged Dye with third-degree felony battery.

He was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on April 26 after posting $2,500 bail.

Prosecutors reduced the charge to misdemeanor battery in May after reviewing evidence, including medical records and witness interviews, and speaking with the victim and his family, according to Assistant State Attorney Bryan Shorstein, the spokesman for the 7th Circuit.

Dye had a pre-trial hearing Tuesday before Volusia County Judge David Foxman.

Dye was not present for the Zoom hearing. He was represented by defense attorney McKenna Mundy who was filling in for Aaron Delgado, who is Dye's attorney.

Foxman asked if there was an offer on the case.

Assistant State Attorney Joseph Fazio said he wasn't handling the case, saying it was being worked on by Assistant State Attorney Spencer Hathaway, who was not present on the Zoom hearing.

"You're honor, this is actually being handled by Mr. Hathaway, so I don't have an offer at this point," Fazio said. "I think they are trying to resolve this. I think there's multiple attorneys involved in the resolution of this case."

Dye's next court hearing is scheduled for July 5.

Dye issued a statement last month saying that the incident that led to his arrest had been part of "an immature game" at Father Lopez High School in which boys hit each other in the groin.

ARCA, which suspended Dye after his arrest, reinstated him as of May 13 when prosecutors reduced the felony charge.

Daniel Dye won his first career ARCA race last summer and competed in a handful of events in 2020 for Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's current Vice President of Strategy and Innovation.

