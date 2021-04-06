Which attractions will be open on Disneyland's opening day?
With Disneyland reopening April 30 and ticket sales starting next week, prospective park visitors are wondering what to expect there. COVID-19 safety protocols will represent the biggest changes, and not all rides and attractions will be available.
Here's a list of rides and attractions that are scheduled to be offered at the Anaheim theme park when it opens its gates to visitors, alongside links to previous Times coverage for a peek into Disneyland's history and lore.
Alice in Wonderland
Astro Orbitor
• Disneyland steps back to get ahead - March 22, 1996
Autopia
• Tomorrowland retools part of its past — June 29, 2000
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
• What’s old is old again for Disneyland’s Big Thunder Mountain — March 11, 2014
Casey Jr. Circus Train
Disneyland Railroad
• Walt Disney’s first love lives on at this historic California ranch — May 24, 2018
Dumbo the Flying Elephant
• Want your own Dumbo from Disneyland? An authentic Skyway car? Why park history is headed to auction — Aug. 16, 2018
Gadget’s Go Coaster
• New attraction: Disney toons it down — Jan. 27, 1993
Haunted Mansion
• Digging up the ghosts of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ride — Oct. 16, 2015
Indiana Jones Adventure
• He built a temple of zoom: Tony Baxter is the mastermind behind Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure — Feb. 26, 1995
It’s a Small World
• ‘It’s a Small World’ after all; iconic ride celebrates 50 years — Aug. 3, 2014
King Arthur Carrousel
• Riding in circles for children — Nov. 14, 2013
Mad Tea Party
• Meet the legendary ride maker that invented the modern theme park — Jan. 4, 2016
Main Street vehicles
• How Main Street, U.S.A. is rooted in Walt Disney’s Missouri childhood — July 10, 2015
Mark Twain Riverboat
• Draining of Disneyland waterway reveals items lost by guests — May 4, 2010
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
• Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is a fully realized ‘Star Wars’ toy — May 29, 2019
Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
• Disney voice-over actors bring theme park rides to life — July 28, 2015
Peter Pan’s Flight
• Disneyland adding new special effects to classic rides — May 4, 2015
Pinocchio’s Daring Journey
Pirates of the Caribbean
• Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean: 50 years of change — July 7, 2017
Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
• Disneyland Previews Roger Rabbit Ride — Nov. 19, 1993
Snow White’s Enchanted Wish
Space Mountain
Splash Mountain
• Disney to replace Splash Mountain ‘Song of the South’ theme with ‘Princess and the Frog’ — June 25, 2020
Star Tours — The Adventures Continue
• Star Tours 2.0 journey started long ago at Skywalker Ranch — May 20, 2011
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
• A showstopping Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — a new hope for Galaxy’s Edge? — Dec. 4, 2019
Surprise character sightings
Tarzan’s Treehouse
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
• Pooh new? Nah — April 10, 2003
Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room
• An early Disneyland designer won over Walt Disney with his rebel reputation — Sept. 7, 2018
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.